The 20 Best Progressive House Tracks Of 2022

This year seemed to fly by quickly and now as we look ahead to the new year to come there were so many memorable tracks that made their mark during the year. We saw dance-floors return to normal capacity and many festivals return on the schedule this year.

So many top notch productions came out this year it's truly is difficult to select favorites and even charting tracks felt like they could all be number one on our list. The top tracks of 2022 features progressive powerhouse Guy J and continues with music from Ric Niels along with an original collaboration from Darin Epsilon and Galestian. Equally as massive originals by Sasha & Photek made waves this year and Rauschhaus cranked out impressive productions amongst a busy release schedule. This is just the tip of the iceberg on our progressive list amongst many more!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Checkout the top 20 Progressive House selections of 2022 below and stream the whole chart on Spotify as well.

See past Progressive House charts here.

"LAST STANDING (ORIGINAL MIX)" - GUY J [LOST & FOUND]

"LAST STANDING (ORIGINAL MIX)" - GUY J [LOST & FOUND] LOST & FOUND

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Every time Guy J releases his solo material on Lost & Found, the world of music lovers is ready for a treat. He's not only one of the leaders of the global scene but a musical innovator pushing the limits of studio techniques and borders of abstract emotional content. "Last Standing", blends the progressive motifs with an out-of-this-world anthemic breakdown. The piece is simultaneously melodic and nostalgic but manages to deliver a new, previously unheard edge to the technical execution of the production. Looking back on the year this track rises to the top as our favorite Progressive House track of 2022.

"INVASION (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RIC NIELS [DEEPWIBE UNDERGROUND]

"INVASION (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RIC NIELS [DEEPWIBE UNDERGROUND] Deepwibe Underground

Ric Niels is a young progressive house rising star from Argentina creating music that makes an emotional journey for listeners and a captivating dance floor experience for clubbers. Another solid original from the Chapter III compilation by Ric Niels with "Invasion" doing the work and chugging along on Deepwibe Underground.

"RESET (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DARIN EPSILON & GALESTIAN [DESERT HEARTS BLACK]

"RESET (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DARIN EPSILON & GALESTIAN [DESERT HEARTS BLACK] DESERT HEARTS BLACK

The Desert Hearts Black release entitled original "RESET" by Darin Epsilon and Galestian has refreshing and catchy melodies make this one a stand out moment in any set and keeps the momentum with great percussive grooves.

"AVIATOR (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SASHA & PHOTEK [LAST NIGHT ON EARTH]

"AVIATOR (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SASHA & PHOTEK [LAST NIGHT ON EARTH] LAST NIGHT ON EARTH

Sasha’s rework of Photek’s seminal cut "Aviator" has been catching attention and accruing never ending track ID/release requests ever since Sasha dropped it in his Beatport ReConnect live stream at the start of lockdown. Re-interpreting the theme from Photek’s 2011 Aviator EP the immense synth chords and tight drums make this rework a hypnotic builder with Sasha’s stamp undoubtedly present. This 10 minute odyssey transforms the original into a track ready for the club.

"KAIJU (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RAUSCHHAUS [MANGO ALLEY]

"KAIJU (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RAUSCHHAUS [MANGO ALLEY] MANGO ALLEY

Rauschhaus has been on a productive roll in 2022 with excellent originals and remixes coming out one after another. True to the his quality style he delivered a top notch Progressive House original entitled "Kaiju" on the Mango Alley label.

"SPACE DIVE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ALAN CERRA [MOVEMENT RECORDINGS]

"SPACE DIVE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ALAN CERRA [MOVEMENT RECORDINGS] Movement Recordings

Hailing from Argentina, Alan Cerra has been touted as one of the progressive scene's most promising talents turning heads with his groovy progressive sound. EP opener and title selection "Space Dive" finds Alan operating at the peak of his creative powers. Fueled by rhythm and groove; its warm bass-lines, crunchy rhythms and tight percussive arrangements resonate on a transcendent level.

"ETHOS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SASHA CARASSI [BEDROCK RECORDS]

"ETHOS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SASHA CARASSI [BEDROCK RECORDS] BEDROCK RECORDS

Sasha Carassi, hailing from Napoli, is a DJ, producer and composer whose style spans eclectically across the electronic landscape. His latest release "Ethos" on Bedrock Records delivered a strong tripped out vibe that perfectly bridges the progressive and melodic techno vibes.

"SKY ABOVE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - EZEQUIEL ARIAS & SEBASTIAN SELLARES [REPLUG RECORDS]

"SKY ABOVE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - EZEQUIEL ARIAS & SEBASTIAN SELLARES [REPLUG RECORDS] REPLUG RECORDS

Presenting their first ever collaborative project, Ezequiel Arias and Sebastian Sellares landed on Cid Inc's Replug Records with "Sky Above". Pitched somewhere comfortably between dreamy reverie and symphonic bliss, its warm machine gun style groove and flickering percussive arrangements marry perfectly with percolating effects and panoramic arps.

"BURMA (ANAMĒ AM EXTENDED MIX)" - LOSTEP [ANJUNABEATS]

"BURMA (ANAMĒ AM EXTENDED MIX)" - LOSTEP [ANJUNABEATS] ANJUNABEATS

The iconic track "Burma" from Lostep rings many ears recognizing the familiar sounds heard many years ago in the classic Sasha remix, the track gets a new remix by Anamē on Anjunabeats with a driving almost techno backing at 130 bpm but with a progressive magic that still fits perfectly in many sets especially pitched down into a grooving 122 this remix is a timeless chameleon.

"MISTAKE FOREST (ORIGINAL MIX)" - NŌPI [REPLUG]

"MISTAKE FOREST (ORIGINAL MIX)" - NŌPI [REPLUG]

Replug

Cid Inc's Replug Records welcomes Nopi back to their label for his first solo project. Ukrainian artist Nopi brings a surreal beauty to his innovative brand of electronic composition. "Mistake Forrest" is packed to the hilt with drama and emotion, its adventurous spirit is something Nopi relishes in, as he flexes a trance-inducing side of his studio repertoire. A genuine exchange of melody and texture provide the narrative, where themes of introspection and hope get translated by fuzzed out vocal fragments, thought-provoking musicality and machine-gun style grooves.

"DEACON (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DOWDEN [DEEP DOWN MUSIC]

"DEACON (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DOWDEN [DEEP DOWN MUSIC]

DEEP DOWN MUSIC

Praised for diversity in his DJing and musical writing, Dowden presents his original "Deacon" with a deep, yet charging energy, full of Melodic atmosphere. Ranging from high octane gritty Progressive nuance, to enchanting Deep House hymns, all with a subtle tone of darkness and mystery.

"INFO-GYPSIES (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SAM SCHEME [ABORIGINAL]

"INFO-GYPSIES (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SAM SCHEME [ABORIGINAL] ABORIGINAL

Maximum style, maximum quality, maximum darkness... minimum words.

Sam Scheme returns to the Aboriginal label showing what he has been working on lately "Info-Gypsies". Without a doubt one of the labels brightest releases this year.

"ECLIPSE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KAMILO SANCLEMENTE [UNIVACK]

"ECLIPSE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KAMILO SANCLEMENTE [UNIVACK]

UNIVACK

The well known Colombian artist Kamilo Sanclemente returns to Univack with "Eclipse" an Organic House / Deep Progressive track with a lot of melodic and percussive elements, and a cool opera vocal, which print an magical and ancestral harmony.

"VOYAGER (EXTENDED MIX)" - KENNEDY ONE [DARK CITY MUSIC]

"VOYAGER (EXTENDED MIX)" - KENNEDY ONE [DARK CITY MUSIC] Dark City Music

"Voyager" is the exciting new progressive house release from electronic music producer and Dark City Radio show host, Kennedy One. Dreamy, elevated moments paired with a powerful and propulsive rhythm, taking the dance floor on a captivating and personal journey. "Voyager" symbolizes the wonderment and excitement of discovering new worlds.

"ONE MIND (INTEGRAL BREAD REMIX)" - ROBERT BABICZ [UNIVACK]

"ONE MIND (INTEGRAL BREAD REMIX)" - ROBERT BABICZ [UNIVACK] UNIVACK

Integral Bread releases this track this time remixing the great hit "One Mind" by the music legend Robert Babicz. The remix is a Progressive House piece that shows the peculiar style of this artist, music with a lot of melodic and percussive elements, that make an sci-fi oneiric journey that can be danced in equal parts between body and mind.



"MIRRORS (JEROME ISMA-AE REMIX)" - SANDEEP PAI [JEE PRODUCTIONS]

"MIRRORS (JEROME ISMA-AE REMIX)" - SANDEEP PAI [JEE PRODUCTIONS]

JEE PRODUCTIONS

JEE Productions label honcho Jerome Isma-Ae who delivers a banging remix of earlier this year released "Mirrors" by Sandeep Pai always knows how to impress. Rolling basslines and a drive that surpasses your expectations, Jerome delivers his magic again and we're sure this one will be played for many years to come.

"SPELLBIND (ORIGINAL MIX)" - STAN KOLEV [OUTTA LIMITS]

"SPELLBIND (ORIGINAL MIX)" - STAN KOLEV [OUTTA LIMITS]

OUTTA LIMITS

Consistent and conscious music keeps releasing from Stan Kolev and his Outta Limits label. This progressive original "Spellbind" is a must hear of 2022 with Stan Kolev's perfect signature sound that has earned the Miami-based DJ/Producer a place at the top of Progressive House music's most respected and in-demand producers.

"SOLIS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ALEX O'RION & EZEQUIEL ARIAS [MEANWHILE]

"SOLIS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ALEX O'RION & EZEQUIEL ARIAS [MEANWHILE] MEANWHILE

Both huge names in the progressive house genre, Alex O'Rion and Ezequiel Arias joined forces for a debut on Meanwhile in 2022. The Dutch and Argentinean pairing as "Solis" powers forward with chest-thumping kick and sublime bassline groove. Clave percussive flourishes add a summery vibe to proceedings as a filtered synth line gradually comes to the fore, mirroring the bassline foundation. Gently evolving across the 6-minute piece, a free-flowing synth line wends its way across the melodic collage while a beatless breakdown creates the perfect opportunity for a variation in the cadenced chord progression.

"ETERNAL RETURN (MICHAEL A REMIX)" - MINDERS [DIGITAL EMOTIONS]

"ETERNAL RETURN (MICHAEL A REMIX)" - MINDERS [DIGITAL EMOTIONS] DIGITAL EMOTIONS

The Digital Emotions label presented a new energetic single "Eternal Return" from the duo Minders receiving a killer remix by Michael A that is filled with drive, melody, great groove, and deep melodies.

"EMERGENCE (HOBIN RUDE REMIX)" - SAM HOPGOOD [LAIKA SOUNDS]

"EMERGENCE (HOBIN RUDE REMIX)" - SAM HOPGOOD [LAIKA SOUNDS] LAIKA SOUNDS

Melbourne producer Sam Hopgood has been receiving massive support on his productions in addition to the Serbian progressive house DJ/Producer based in Belgrade. Hobin Rude delivers a must hear remix of Sam Hopgood's original "Emergence" on the LAIKA Sounds label.

Listen to all the tracks in this chart on Spotify here:

We hope you enjoy these hand picked chart selections and remind you to "Like" and follow along on our playlists to keep up to date as we move into 2023. Also remember that sharing is caring when it comes to music the more we support artists and producers, the more they can keep making the amazing music that we all enjoy.

Remember you can also See past Progressive House charts here.