The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks of November 2022

The cold weather is here and with it new vibes in music from producers around the world making the progressive, melodic, and house vibes that we know and love. The groove keeps going this month in our best of November selections.

Fruits of hard work in the studio, there are so many gems this month that we are excited to share with you. We start off with new music by Colombian artist Kamilo Sanclemente on UNIVACK, then move into a groove from RIGOONI remixing Audioglider. A new remix of Ruben Karapetyan's track from Nick Warren & Nicolas Rada make a stand out impression as well as new originals from Robilardo and Ewan Rill.

Checkout the top 15 Progressive House selections of November 2022 below and stream the whole chart on Spotify as well.

"ECLIPSE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KAMILO SANCLEMENTE [UNIVACK] UNIVACK

The well known Colombian artist Kamilo Sanclemente returns to Univack with "Eclipse" an Organic House / Deep Progressive track with a lot of melodic and percussive elements, and a cool opera vocal, which print an magical and ancestral harmony.

"DEPTH PERCEPTION (RIGOONI REMIX)" - AUDIOGLIDER [MELODIC BEATS RECORDINGS] MELODIC BEATS RECORDINGS

For Melodic Beats Recordings latest release, they pulled out a firm favorite for the label "Depth Perception" from Audioglider and given it the remix treatment including the one of the label favs from RIGOONI. He has released on a huge amount of labels including Anjunadeep and is a constant headliner around the globe. What he does to an already stunning original is breathtaking.

"APHRODITE (NICK WARREN & NICOLAS RADA REMIX)" - RUBEN KARAPETYAN [MANGO ALLEY] MANGO ALLEY

This new remix of "Aphrodite" by Nick Warren & Nicolas Rada delivers a nice progressive and breaks blend to compliment the original take from producer Ruben Karapetyan on the Mango Alley label.

"ARCADE JUNGLE (EXTENDED MIX)" - ROBILARDO [SOMMERSVILLE RECORDS] SOMMERSVILLE RECORDS

Robilardo is back on the Sommersville Records label with "Arcade Jungle". Creating big rolling progressive basslines and deep spacey grooves is what this musician knows and does best and these latest additions to his already impressive discography show his awesome and distinctive sound.

"ANTARK (ORIGINAL MIX)" - EWAN RILL [MAGNITUDE RECORDINGS] MAGNITUDE RECORDINGS

Ewan Rill makes his return within the Manual Music label family, and more specifically on Francesco Pico's Magnitude Recordings imprint, with yet again a quality collection of progressive house tunes! On the EP the track "Antark" finds Ewan exploring his trademark sound. Deep, dark, intelligent and always with a unique recognizable flavor - these are all certain go-to's for many of the progressive house jocks out there.

"FROST HOLLOW (ORIGINAL MIX)" - CLOAKED [MNL] MNL

MNL is back with a brand new edition of their long running Seasons series. A new various artist EP with the turn of each season, it's now time for the Autumn 2022 edition with a new and exclusive track by Cloaked entitled " Frost Hollow".

"UNDER WIDE HORIZONS (MICKE & ALEX WHALEN REMIX)" - NOEL SANGER [DISSIDENT MUSIC] DISSIDENT MUSIC

Micke & Alex Whalen create a nice longe and evolving progressive house remix of "Under Wide Horizons" on Dissident Music with the original from Noel Sanger.

"HEROGASM (ORIGINAL MIX)" - LEANDRO CACERES & FACUNDO BORRAS [MNL] MNL

Facundo Borras makes his return on MNL this time as he presents "Herogasm", a collab with Leandro Caceres.

"MAD RUSH (ORIGINAL MIX)" - EZEQUIEL ARIAS, SPENCER BROWN [SUDBEAT MUSIC] SUDBEAT MUSIC

Spencer Brown and Ezequiel Arias collaborate for the first time on "Mad Rush". The track begins hypnotically. Plucky polyrhythms plunder the senses as percussive power surrounds. Growing organically to a place of euphoria, piano chords rain out amid showers of reverbed white noise signaling the whole rooms united desire to touch the stars. 'Slow Burn does exactly what it says. Starting ambiently, percussive layers grow the energy over the opening section. With the bass comes new plateaus and stylish sonic sublayers that fill out the melodics. Reaching critical mass by the main break, orchestral pads create a calm before all hell breaks loose in the second half. Absolute progressive mastery.

"MIRAGE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DAVI [CROSSTOWN REBELS] CROSSTOWN REBELS

The Los Angeles, California based producer and musician DAVI releases a new 2 track EP including "Mirage" on Crosstown Rebels. The track makes for a unique blend of groove and melodic vibes laid within a format that could fit in many set styles and that we find also sits nicely in a Progressive House style as well regardless of genre classifications.

"WHO ARE YOU (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ALURIA [VIMANA DIGITAL] VIMANA DIGITAL

Continuing the momentum of VIMANA Digital after a successful launch of the imprint earlier this year is our very own founder Juan Correa Lopez also known as ALURIA. The passionate Argentinian artist based in Brooklyn New York includes 7 tracks in his recent release including "Who Are You". The tracks traverse a variety of elements defined as progressive house at the very core structure of dynamics, rhythmic intervals and minimalist ambiance.

"STRIPPED (MEETING MOLLY REMIX)" - ABITY [MANGO ALLEY] MANGO ALLEY

Mango Alley continues to be a hub for excellent new releases by the top progressive house producers around the world. This recent release by Abity proves the point along with this standout remix of Abity's track "Stripped" from Meeting Molly.

"604 DIARY (WEIRD SOUNDING DUDE REMIX)" - DJ ZOMBI [BEAT BOUTIQUE] BEAT BOUTIQUE

DJ Zombi's "604 Diary" get three underground shining interpretations by proper artists including this remix by Weird Sounding Dude.

"BLUE WIZARD (HOBIN RUDE REMIX)" - LUCIO GASTALDO [BIG BELLS RECORDS] BIG BELLS RECORDS

Lucio Gastaldo's track "Blue Wizard" gets two wonderful remixes including this one from Hobin Rude whom had an amazing year with some big releases and events. This year he performed in Croatia, Pakistan, and at Turija 22 festival in Serbia. His music is supported by Hernan Cattaneo, Nick Warren, and other big names.

"INTERSTELLAR (EXTENDED MIX)" - LAR [ZEROTHREE] ZEROTHREE

Those magic sounds from the LAR studio… they return, and they return in epic fashion with his brand-new single "Interstellar" which is full of progressive instrumental goodness that you want to play over and over.

We hope you enjoy these hand picked chart selections and remind you to "Like" and follow along on our playlists to keep up to date. Also remember that sharing is caring when it comes to music the more we support artists and producers, the more they can keep making the amazing music that we all enjoy.

