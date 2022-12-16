Boss FS-1-WL Bluetooth Wireless Footswitch Review: A Simple Device With Unlimited Functionality

We were a bit skeptical at first about the Boss FS-1-WL Bluetooth Wireless Footswitch, but after using it extensively in music, performance, and gaming we are total converts to this amazing little device. This review will tell you why.

The biggest frustration I have with being addicted to gear acquisition is that I quickly run out of hands to play them all. And this is true both in a studio setting and while playing live.

In the studio, keyboard players often struggle to turn the pages of their sheet music and producers get jumbled trying to access the DAW's most basic functions while also recording passes of automation on their favorite synths. And live performers don't have it any better, as guitar players and vocalists have only a few precious seconds to change their effects and pedals in between songs in their set.

Well the Boss FS-1-WL Bluetooth Wireless Footswitch solves almost all of these issues in one fell swoop (after you've done a bit of your own customizing and programming of course). We were lucky enough to sample one of these small devices. While I was pretty skeptical about it when it first arrived, within a few short weeks I came to understand the limitless potential that such a small device can bring - as much to my studio workflow as it can to my leisure activities. So let's dive into the full review of Boss the FS-1-WL Bluetooth Wireless Footswitch.

Learn About This Pedal Here While Supporting Our Small Team Of Writers Here

Boss footswitches allow you to control different parameters with your feet, keeping your hands free to continue playing your instrument or doing whatever else it is you need them to do. Some of Boss' foot pedals help easily control guitar pedals, allowing you to switch between different setups quickly and easily.

But the FS-1-WL is a completely different monster, and I mean that in the best possible way. The FS-1-WL offers far more functionality which can all be tailor-made to suit your specific needs as a musician (or whatever else your vocation is, but we'll get to that in a second).

Where the FS-1-WL differs from Boss' previous iterations and smokes the functionality of its other competitors is in its ability to toggle between customizable MIDI and HID outputs. This allows you to, using their custom app, make key commands for almost any program on your computer just as easily as you might want to do something more conventional like turning the pages on digital sheet music.

This single function is easy enough to understand and offers an almost infinite amount of potential once you start to understand how this little device works.

My Favorite Features Of The Boss FS-1-WL

I sampled the FS-1-WL in my studio for a week and found some really inspiring ways to implement this into my life and workflow. I say life because of the sheer amount of utility this thing brings to the table that goes beyond just queuing Ableton commands with my feet. So let's dive into some of the most impressive features of the Boss FS-1-WL.

Its Build Design

Right out of the box, the build design and quality were very impressive on this small device. The exterior of the unit is made of quality plastic that feels heavy and sturdy, and the six rubber pads on the bottom ensure that the device doesn't slide around or move when using it, which is important in a live performance.

I will note also that the action of the buttons is incredibly quiet, and activating them created almost no sound at all. This was pretty cool to see, as I could see it is all too tempting for Boss to have included a tactilely-pleasing click when the action is activated.

I also love the fact that it's completely wireless, and functions purely off of a battery. As the battery drains, the LED light will warn you when you have roughly an hour left of playtime before the device gives out on you. Sure, it's a small thing, but these little quality-of-life details. really can make a difference.

It's Incredibly Customizable

The mapping of the device is done completely on an accompanying smartphone app, which allows you to control the macro functions, output signals, and everything else imaginable on this device. The default setting that it ships with is for the device to turn digital pages on sheet music, but it can do so much more than that too.

Because it can handle MIDI and HID modes, you can pretty much do anything:

You can control your computer and change YouTube videos and more with just a tap of a button.

You can create macro functions for your DAW and avoid more complex menu diving by having it all mapped out to your Boss FS-1-WL

You can control your tablets and iPad from a distance, allowing you to keep your hands free to play your instruments and handle your other effects.

And so much more...

This brings me to my next point, which requires a section of its own entirely.

It's Only The Beginning

Right out of the box, I could see a lot of people being skeptical about this device (as I certainly was, but let's discuss that a little later on). But it's only after cracking this thing open and getting your hands, or feet more like, dirty with this thing do you start to realize the world of possibilities it can do.

Because you can assign fairly complex key commands to a simple tap of your foot, think of the possibilities you can unlock in key-stroke-intensive games like Starcraft 2 or Age of Empires?! Come on, don't tell me that I am the only gamer out there that is also obsessed with music production and tech...

Adding on the fact that you can also daisy chain multiple of these together to create six button strips and beyond, this single device really is only the beginning of what you can make happen with it.

What I Wasn't Crazy About

I will admit, I wasn't that impressed with this device when I first opened it and my adoration came only came after testing all of its functionality out. That being said, first impressions are a serious thing, and here is what I thought of the Boss FS-1-WL right away.

It's Situational

This device has the potential to solve many many issues, but only for those who have those issues in the first place. Not all of us are guitar players who need to access their effects pedals without disrupting our playing, are keyboard players frustrated with having to turn the pages on their digital sheet music, or RTS gamers desperately need a few extra appendages to control their units.

This thing has a tendency to be situational; it is a game changer for some people and completely unneeded for others. Though with the sheer amount of customization you can do with this thing, I would imagine that the former far outweighs the latter.

Its Price

This idea is piggybacking off of the previous note, but with a price tag of almost $130, it's not a cheap investment when you look at some of the other options on the market. If you only think of this thing as a glorified page-turner, as I did for the first couple of days I had this device, I am sure you would scoff at the price point for being obtrusively high.

But for those who see the potential of having a world of commands and prompts at the tap of a footswitch, this thing is not only reasonably priced but potentially invaluable.

Specs On The Boss FS-1-WL Bluetooth Wireless

Type: Bluetooth MIDI/HID Mode Footswitch

Bluetooth MIDI/HID Mode Footswitch Number of Footswitch Buttons: 3

3 Inputs: 1 x 1/4" TRS (ctrl 1/2), 1 x 1/4" TRS (expression)

1 x 1/4" TRS (ctrl 1/2), 1 x 1/4" TRS (expression) Outputs: 1 x 1/8" TRS MIDI, USB Type B

1 x 1/8" TRS MIDI, USB Type B Compatibility: Bluetooth enabled Hardware/Software ; Boss EURUS GS-1, GT-1000, Katana-Air

Bluetooth enabled Hardware/Software ; Boss EURUS GS-1, GT-1000, Katana-Air Power Source: 2 x AAA batteries (Alkaline) / AC Adapter (sold separately)

2 x AAA batteries (Alkaline) / AC Adapter (sold separately) Manufacturer Part Number: FS-1-WL

My Favorite Video Reviews Of The FS-1-WL