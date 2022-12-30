Bubba Brothers Puts Together Their Favorite Tracks of 2022 Into One Amazing Mix

We invited the Bubba Brothers on to share their favorite songs of 2022. They didn't all drop this year, but they certainly defined the year overall.

We bid farewell to 2022 in the best way we know how: with music. This time, Bubba Brothers have prepared a special list of their Top 10 best songs of the year to get ready to welcome 2023!

Eric Prydz – Opus

‘Opus’...the Masterpiece of Progressive House…we play it 90% of the time in our sets…absolutely fantastic.

Kolsch - Cassiopeia

Cassiopeia by Kolsch. One of the best tracks ever. He has many good ones but this is his best. Mandatory to listen to.

DJ Wady & Patrick M - Hulk - CamelPhat 2017 Re-Fix

Camelphat at it’s best...Hulk makes the crowd mad everytime we play it…what a song!

Samim – Heater (Tube and Berger Remix)

This is fire…no dancefloor resists to this...what a break!!!!



DJ Handfull - Kingdom

DJ Handfull from South Africa and his ‘Kingdom’. A fantastic track for a sunset party…absolutely amazing beat and groove.



Oxia - Domino

Had the chance to share decks with Oxia this Summer...what a great guy and ‘Domino’ is probably the biggest Electronic Music classic ever.



Ilario Alicante - Vacaciones en Chile

What a great chill song! Love it!



Frankey & Sandrino - Acamar

Also mandatory to listen to this one. Epic track!!



Booka Shade – In White Rooms

German duo at it’s best! amazing track...your feet won’t stop moving.



Cristobal & Jamiez – Tribal Funk

Last but not least...This duo’s amazing song: ‘Tribal Funk’. If you are not dancing after minute 1, it’s because you are not really alive.