Bubba Brothers Puts Together Their Favorite Tracks of 2022 Into One Amazing Mix
We bid farewell to 2022 in the best way we know how: with music. This time, Bubba Brothers have prepared a special list of their Top 10 best songs of the year to get ready to welcome 2023!
Eric Prydz – Opus
‘Opus’...the Masterpiece of Progressive House…we play it 90% of the time in our sets…absolutely fantastic.
Kolsch - Cassiopeia
Cassiopeia by Kolsch. One of the best tracks ever. He has many good ones but this is his best. Mandatory to listen to.
DJ Wady & Patrick M - Hulk - CamelPhat 2017 Re-Fix
Camelphat at it’s best...Hulk makes the crowd mad everytime we play it…what a song!
Samim – Heater (Tube and Berger Remix)
This is fire…no dancefloor resists to this...what a break!!!!
DJ Handfull - Kingdom
DJ Handfull from South Africa and his ‘Kingdom’. A fantastic track for a sunset party…absolutely amazing beat and groove.
Oxia - Domino
Had the chance to share decks with Oxia this Summer...what a great guy and ‘Domino’ is probably the biggest Electronic Music classic ever.
Ilario Alicante - Vacaciones en Chile
What a great chill song! Love it!
Frankey & Sandrino - Acamar
Also mandatory to listen to this one. Epic track!!
Booka Shade – In White Rooms
German duo at it’s best! amazing track...your feet won’t stop moving.
Cristobal & Jamiez – Tribal Funk
Last but not least...This duo’s amazing song: ‘Tribal Funk’. If you are not dancing after minute 1, it’s because you are not really alive.