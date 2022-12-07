Campfire Audio Announces Orbit True Wireless Earphone

Boutique earphone and professional in-ear monitor designers Campfire Audio have announced the release of Orbit, their first pair of true wireless earphones. Utilizing the company’s unique approach to earphones, Orbit is compact and comfortable.

Orbit contains carefully chosen components for an enveloping sonic profile, the perfect vessel to introduce new listeners to the quality and comfort that Campfire Audio has established with pros and audiophiles alike. Orbit is available now for MSRP $249 from the Campfire Audio web shop and through its network of authorized dealers around the world. For more information and detailed specifications, please click here.

Out-of-this-world sound

​In a time of seemingly endless options for true wireless listening devices that rely on DSP and active noise cancellation to provide a pleasing sonic profile, Campfire Audio has built its sonic reputation on quality component selection and the innovative design of which Orbit is no exception. Featuring a single custom full range 10mm dynamic driver and a liquid crystal polymer (LCP) film diaphragm wrapped inside of a stylish, desert sand-colored casing with a gold encrusted emblem, Orbit offers a rich, dynamic sound designed for sheer listening enjoyment without the need for additional processing. A streamlined companion app is available for those who enjoy additional customization.

Orbit provides 8.5 hours of playtime from a single charge and a 30-hour reserve playtime from the case. The pocket-friendly wireless earphones come with an array of tip options in S, M, L in silicon and foam for a comfortable, individualized fit. The earphones are also splashproof with an IPX5 Waterproof rating

Tech Specs:

Frequency Response: 5Hz - 20Khz

Connection: Bluetooth 5.2

Codec Support: AAC, SBC, AptX Adaptive

Compression Ratio: 5:1-10:1

Audio Format: 24bit 48kHz

Data Rates: 276kbps & 420kbps

Earphones: 50mAh

About Campfire Audio

​A small team of talented creatives in pursuit of innovation. ‘We create products that are as fun to own as they are for us to design and build. Each moment of your experience with our products is carefully considered and tailored to bring you unexpected joy and entertainment.

While we've made dozens of critically acclaimed earphones since our inception in 2015, we still believe our best work lies ahead. We hope you join us for this unique audio adventure.’