Check Out These New Vaporizers from Utillian and Tronian

Tronian Milatron

The Tronian Milatron is a portable dry herb vaporizer packed with amazing features, including a hybrid convection heating chamber that can create continuous streams of thick vapor. Known as the budget beast for the number of features this value-priced vaporizer offers, the Milatron can reach up to 240°C in under 35 seconds without compromising the quality of your heat-resistant components.

This device comes with a 2300 mAh battery and also a USB-C cable for faster charging. Cleaning supplies and extra screens are also included for easy maintenance.

Verdict and Price Of The Tronian Milatron

If you can't afford a higher-end hybrid model, it's hard to beat the Milatron for functionality and performance. It's well-built, super easy to use, and very portable.

Best when used for vaping herbs!

$109.99 / Buy Here

Utillian 5 V3

The redesigned Utillian 5 now features a massive 1500mah battery, four heat settings, two black ceramic coils for better extraction, and a USB charging port, and it is an absolute workhorse. The device's latest update includes a new heating element with a black ceramic mouthpiece design and an integrated loading tool and splash guard.

Key Features:

Revamped Heating Element

Jumbo Kanthal Coil

Triple Titanium Coil

Tough PVD Coating

4 Voltage Settings

Large Battery

1 Year Hassle-Free Warranty on Battery

Note: The Utillian 5 is compatible with the Utillian Glass Bubbler.

Note: Works best when vaping wax.

$89.99 / Buy HERE

Utillian Glass Bubbler

The all-new Universal Utillian Glass Bubbler has been redesigned to accommodate a wider variety of Utillian vaporizers. Now featuring silicone adapters for a more secure fit. This simple attachment allows water-cooled hits for an even smoother flavor off your favorite Utillian vaporizer.

What's in the Box:

1 x Utillian Glass Bubbler

1 x Utillian 2 Adapter

1 x Utillian 5 Adapter

1 x Utillian 420/421 Adapter

1 x Utillian 620 Adapter

1 x Rollstop Sleeve

Final Verdict And Price OF The Utillian Glass Bubbler

his Bubbler is an essential accessory for the serious heads that want the smoothest vapor possible from their wax vapes. For more information, check HERE for info on compatibility.

Price: $39.99

Utillian 722

The Utillian 722 vaporizer refines all the things the community loved about the Utillian 721 to create Utillian's best dry herb vaporizer yet. The Utillian 722 features convection-style heating, single button operation, four preset temperatures, 30-second heat up, a boost mode for full extraction, and a 2300mah battery.

Now we must mention that the U722 is still a 2nd generation vaporizer, meaning that if convenience and portability are what you are after, something like the 3rd generation Zeus Arc GTS, which comes with dry herb pods, would be more suitable for you. Take into consideration that the Utillian 722 is better in regards to vapor quality as it is a premium convection device.

Key Features:

Convection Heating

4 Base Temperature Settings

Enhanced Boost Mode

Higher Max Temperature

Single Button Operation

Isolated Airpath

1 Hassle-Free Year Warranty

Price and Final Verdict Of The Utillian 722

Big quality vapor decent price but not quite as portable as other units. This is an excellent vape at parties or for home use. If you are looking for stealth, there are better options.

Works best for vaping herbs!

$169.99 / Buy HERE