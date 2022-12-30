Cyazon Compiles A Killer Mix Of His Favorite Ten Tracks That Dropped In 2022

We invited Cyazon to curate a list of his top ten favorite tracks of the year. He put his recommendations in a mix that contains tracks from Grum, Seven Lions, and many more.

We bid farewell to 2022 in the best way we know how: with music. This time, Cyazon has prepared a powerful mix of his Top 10 best songs of the year. Press play and get ready to welcome 2023!

Follow Cyazon Online: Instagram // Beatport // Spotify

1. Cyazon - Netrunner feat. Becko

For this track, I think we did really great with conveying a Cyberpunk story. I also really like the futuristic sounds I used in this too.

2. Cyazon - Artificial Tears feat. Becko

I really liked how Becko and I were able to tell a story that the listener can be drawn into. The artwork also helps show this story too. I also liked the melodies and the atmosphere I created for this song.

3. Becko - Follow The White R@bbit

This song is not so much an Electronic music track, but it’s a Rock/Metal song from the vocalist I worked with. I really love the choruses (the main part of the song) and how uplifting they are.

4. Au5 - Another Way feat. EMME

This is a great track because the bass sounds and drops are very unique. I really like the female vocalist in this track too.

5. Seven Lions - Every Time (feat. So Below)

This track from Seven Lions is excellent for telling a good story with the vocals and the track puts you into another world. They also made a really good music video to help show this too.

6. Seven Lions - Before You (feat. Dia Frampton)

Another track from Seven Lions that tells a good story with the vocals as well. I also really like the choruses in this track too.

7. RL Grime & Nero - Renegade

It has been a while since Nero released a track. I like the vocals in this track, as well as the synths and melodic elements they used in the intro and verses.

8. Grum - Don’t Look Down (feat. Natalie Shay)

I really like the Synthwave nature of this track. It’s a nice Progressive House song with nice vocals and an uplifting sound.

9. No Mana - Yesterday

I like this track because it kind of sounds like a modern Pop song. It’s a nice track to put on when you are driving.

10. deadmau5 - XYZ (Nero Remix)

I really liked this remix because it reminds me a lot of Blade Runner and the Cyberpunk/Futuristic sound, especially with the bassline they use in this. The synths/melodic elements in this remix were also really good too.