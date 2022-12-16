DJ BORING Breaks Down His Track “Like Water” Masterclass Via Point Blank

Melbourne’s DJ BORING rose to fame following the release of his track ‘Winona‘, which now sits at a comfortable 8.3 million views on YouTube alone. He’s best known for his infectious dance tracks that feature lo-fi drums, hooky melodies and evolving progressions. ‘Like Water’ is taken from his four-track release of the same name that showcases a variety of inspirations from Chicago house, Detroit techno through to trance and funk.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If you’re looking for in-depth insights into music production, DJing and the music business, then check out our Point Blank’s degree courses in London, Online and Los Angeles.

During the video, DJ BORING, real name Tristan Hallis, goes through the motions of his workflow, showing how he crafts his drums, synth lines and more. Additionally, he drops some exclusive insights on the track, his go-to plugins like the Waves Flow Motion and how he approaches the final mix.

Point Blank previously joined forces with DJ Mag for a track breakdown with Jersey Club royalty, UNIIQU3. Check that out here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If all this talk of music production, has you keen to level up your skills as a producer then one of Point Blank Music School’s higher education courses could be the perfect fit for you.

When you register with Point Blank, you access an array of free sounds, plugins, online course samples and much more! Simply register below and visit our Free Stuff page to get your hands on a range of exclusive music-making tools and tutorials provided by the team. Fill your boots!