Fabio Vee on how his track "Amazing" came together and where the track will take him in 2023

We sat down with Different Twins' label boss Fabio Vitelli to see how his track "Amazing" was produced, the lessons he learned while making it, and what 2023 has in store.

As 2022 winds its way to a close, many producers are starting to plot out their goals for the new year. Fabio Vitelli is one such producer who is still riding high off of the release of his latest single, a masterfully-produced Deep House groove featuring the vocals of Dafnesia called "Amazing."

And between running a highly successful record label called Different Twins, keeping up with his own production career, and many other industry-related endeavors, he's got a lot of irons in the fire. But all the hard work throughout 2022, his latest release included, has set him up for a phenomenal run next year.

As he is poised on the edge of something special, we invited him on to Magentic for an exclusive interview about how his latest single came together, the biggest lessons he learned while making the record, and where he hopes the record will take him and his career.

How did the track "Amazing" come to be and why do you think Dafnesia was the perfect vocalist for the release?

I have been working with Dafnesia for a long time. She is a friend and a talented Italian singer and songwriter. Once I finished the instrumental track, I immediately thought that this beat was perfect for her voice.

What influences did you pull from to stay inspired throughout the length of the creative process while writing "Amazing"?

From 2001 I worked as a music designer for stores, and hotels, and design locations, managing background music and in-store radio for international fashion brands. During these years I listened to many different genres and as a producer, I create tracks in different styles from Chillout, Lounge, and Downtempo to Deep House, Nu Disco. Every time I create a new song all these influences flow into the creative process, and I just follow my instinct.

Tell me about the label on which you released the record; Twin Girls. What is your relationship with the label and why did you choose to release the record on that label specifically?

Twin Girls is my label.

At first, I started Different Twins in 2017, and a few years later Twin Girls in 2019. Both labels become recognized brands, releasing more than 180 singles and 9 compilations, frequenting the top place in Beatport, Traxsource, and iTunes, while growing fast in Spotify and Apple Music where collected millions of streams.

What is the most important thing you learned while producing "Amazing"?

I think important is to follow your instinct and don’t limit to only one genre, I’m always looking for new sounds. The bassline is the heart of the track, creating the main rhythm with arp synth, and all is mixed and balanced with vocals and leads. Honestly, I have no idea what a specific genre is, and this is one of my characteristics as a producer… the most important thing is to produce what I love and I hope listeners will like it

Where do you hope 2023 takes you, now that this record is released and you can look towards the future?

I’m very pleased cause I’m receiving nice DJs feedback about “Amazing”. Through Spotify wrapped 2022, I discovered that all my tracks reached 1,4 million listeners with 12,5 million streams, for an independent artist I think is a good result and I hope to do better in 2023. The next single “Deserve you” feat. Dafnesia will be released in January