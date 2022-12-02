Fløa Talks About Meeting Heard Right and How His Latest Single"Enough," Came Together

Fløa is a name that, if it's not on your radar and playlists just yet, certainly should be. Because in a genre as oversaturated as the progressive and melodic house genres can be, Fløa's unique sound and nuanced approach to production continue to cut through the noise release after release. And his latest release on David Hohme's Where The Heart Is Records continues this legacy with flying colors.

'Enough' was made in collaboration with Heard Right, a popular name on labels such as Monstercat/Silk and Purified. The single was originally heard a few months ago on David Hohme's yearly mix album - Where My Heart Is Vol. 4, and "Enough" marks the final single from that mix album to an official release.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We had a chance to sit down with Fløa for an exclusive interview to talk about how the single came to be, how he was first introduced to Heard Right, and what he has in store for the new year.

Follow Fløa: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Spotify

How did you and Heard Right originally link up'?

We made the track "Enough" quite quickly, as usual; while searching for ideas for a demo, I made the initial idea of the track and wanted to develop it together with Zhenya (Heard Right), since his style suited this idea very well. And I was right, Zhenya had already sent his version of the track within a few days, which we combined our ideas, and it turned out the same "Enough."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The track "Enough" is our first collaboration. It was a very interesting experience with Heard Right! After a successful symbiosis, we continued a series of collaborations and are very pleased with the result!

When did you send it to David Hohme and why did you think Where The Heart Is would be the best label to release it?

In fact, we didn't know so many labels when we first started our journey. But when we came across the material of David's label, we realized that this is what we need! The track was perfect for the label's format, and we were happy to receive positive feedback! We thank David for this opportunity. And thank you for the first release released on vinyl!

Purchase Where My Heart Is Vol. 4 On Vinyl Here.

What did you learn while producing and releasing this record?

At that time, we were learning a lot, I watched many videos on youtube on production, twisted things in synthesizers that are not supposed to be twisted. I have always been interested in non-standard solutions in sound.

At that time, I often held demo sessions in my home studio; when creating the idea "Enough", I had about 8-10 cool ideas that appeared one after another. It was a good time, I was very much focused on finding myself in Ableton. Perhaps at that time, I found the sound that I liked to make, and I had a lot of fun working on these ideas.

Share your favorite memory that you have attached to this song.

As I said earlier, this was the time when I was learning a lot. It seems to me that many aspects that I know now I got at the time when I was working on the demo of this track.

The most exciting thing is that I tried to do demos in other styles in parallel, sometimes it went beyond the usual experiments. That sense of immersion in the process is now lacking for many due to various events in the world. I hope that everything will only improve.

What are your next steps from here as you look forward to 2023?

Having tried out melodic and progressive house, I want to go even further in 2023, perhaps you will hear these experiments; this is something new, and unusual for me.

I'm glad that while experimenting with sound, I tried to write different styles of music. This makes you look at your sequencer in a new way. I think that the producer's work is one of the most interesting. After waking up and sitting down to work, you can do something to make your armpits sweat and goosebumps.

I appreciate it, and see you in 2023