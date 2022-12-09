Franky Wah's 10 Afterparty Essentials
A truly contemporary artist, Franky Wah’s music epitomizes the exhilarating power of club culture. Born and raised in Yorkshire, in the north of England, Franky has an intuitive understanding of emotion, dance floor energy, and catchy hooks culminating in a sound that resonates with both the underground and commercial ends of the dance music spectrum. A series of chart-topping releases have catapulted him into the public eye, where he’s picked up a dedicated fanbase, as well as backing from his peers and idols. This includes a glittering endorsement from Pete Tong who tipped Franky as one of his future Stars for 2020 and regular spins on Radio 1 from Annie Mac, Danny Howard, and Mistajam. Ahead of his US tour, he's provided us an exclusive list of 10 tracks perfect for an afters.
Miguel Campbell - Something Special
This record is by one of my favourite producers from Leeds. Proper Ibiza classic that always goes down well at the after party
Gerry Read - It Will All Be Over (DJ Koze Remix)
This one always sets the right vibe at an afters
DJ Mode - This Music Part 1
Classic disco vibe on this pick, always a good idea!
Tom Demac - Serenade
The ultimate tune to unwind (if that’s the vibe you’re after).
Ross From Friends - Talk To Me You’ll Understand
This one is just a fucking tune, think you’ll struggle to find someone that doesn’t like this record
Matthias Meyer - Strangely Enough
Dark moody grooves for a dark dirty kitchen.
Thandi Draai - Jika
Deep afro-tech tribal vibes always set the tone
Keinemusic (&ME, Rampa, Adam Port) - Discoteca ft. Sofie
Carrying on down the tribal route, this one is always a go-to for me at an afters
Sasha - Xpander
This record is classic Sasha. Takes you on an absolute journey and means you don’t have to queue another track for 12 minutes, win-win
Maceo Plex - When The Lights Are Out
I think Maceo Plex always goes down well at an afters and this is a classic.