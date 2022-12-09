Franky Wah's 10 Afterparty Essentials

Frankie gives us the best soundtrack for the afters

A truly contemporary artist, Franky Wah’s music epitomizes the exhilarating power of club culture. Born and raised in Yorkshire, in the north of England, Franky has an intuitive understanding of emotion, dance floor energy, and catchy hooks culminating in a sound that resonates with both the underground and commercial ends of the dance music spectrum. A series of chart-topping releases have catapulted him into the public eye, where he’s picked up a dedicated fanbase, as well as backing from his peers and idols. This includes a glittering endorsement from Pete Tong who tipped Franky as one of his future Stars for 2020 and regular spins on Radio 1 from Annie Mac, Danny Howard, and Mistajam. Ahead of his US tour, he's provided us an exclusive list of 10 tracks perfect for an afters.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Frankie Wah

Miguel Campbell - Something Special

This record is by one of my favourite producers from Leeds. Proper Ibiza classic that always goes down well at the after party

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Gerry Read - It Will All Be Over (DJ Koze Remix)

This one always sets the right vibe at an afters

DJ Mode - This Music Part 1

Classic disco vibe on this pick, always a good idea!

Tom Demac - Serenade

The ultimate tune to unwind (if that’s the vibe you’re after).

Ross From Friends - Talk To Me You’ll Understand

This one is just a fucking tune, think you’ll struggle to find someone that doesn’t like this record

Matthias Meyer - Strangely Enough

Dark moody grooves for a dark dirty kitchen.

Thandi Draai - Jika

Deep afro-tech tribal vibes always set the tone

Keinemusic (&ME, Rampa, Adam Port) - Discoteca ft. Sofie

Carrying on down the tribal route, this one is always a go-to for me at an afters

Sasha - Xpander

This record is classic Sasha. Takes you on an absolute journey and means you don’t have to queue another track for 12 minutes, win-win

Maceo Plex - When The Lights Are Out

I think Maceo Plex always goes down well at an afters and this is a classic.