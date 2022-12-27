Thousands Of Free Future Bass Samples: Download These Sample Packs And Level Up Your Sound

Future Bass is one of the hottest genres in the production community right now. And I'll be honest, when it first burst onto the scene a few years ago, I thought it was going to be a passing fad but I couldn't have been more wrong. And with more and more producers trying to make their own version of the genre, there has never been more competition for those looking to stand out from the crowd.

Check Out This Comprehensive Bible Of Free Delay Plugins Right Here

And having clean and professional samples to use in your own productions is a fantastic way to define your unique sound and change the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

So we've done the heavy lifting for you and compiled an ultimate list of free future bass sounds and samples to use in your productions. If your goal is to make high-quality music, these free samples will give you an incredible advantage immediately. You don't need a specific DAW for these samples, you can use Ableton, Logic, FL Studio, or whatever else. What's most important is getting these samples into your project ASAP, so let's dive in.

Need More Free Plugins For Vocal Processing? We Got You...

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Free Future Bass Sample Pack

The objective of “Awakening” was to assemble a gratuitous package, stuffed with all the requirements for crafting Future Bass beats. For this reason, we combed through every file from our premium collection “Tranquillity” and eventually picked out an appropriate assortment of diverse sounds.

No matter what kind of sounds you are searching for - whether it's drum hits, 808s, or melodic loops - this pack has something to your liking. As per usual, we labeled everything by key and BPM and designed an orderly folder system so you don't have to.

Snag This Pack Here

Angelic Vibes Melodies hip hop loops

If you're a producer looking for fresh loops to build a beat around or just need some inspiration, these free loops are perfect for you. They created these loops to help give you new ideas for beats and produce something unique that you can't find anywhere else.

This sample pack includes 10 W.A.V. samples with catchy, otherworldly melodies!

Snag This Pack Here

808 Mafia Free Drum Kit

If you are familiar with hip-hop music, you have probably heard of 808 Mafia. This producer team is top-rated, and their beats are in high demand. And I am a massive fan of blending genres, and implementing some hip-hop production techniques and sounds into your future bass music is an easy way to accomplish this. If you are looking for a complete and versatile royalty free drum bank full of modern and sharp sounds, this 808 Mafia Drum Kit is made for you!

Snag This Pack Here

Antidote Audio Future Bass Sample Pack

Originally released as a holiday giveaway, this powerful pack contains over 400 samples for you to use in your next future bass production. You'll get FX, drums, synth shots, and more. It's the perfect way to get your library off of the ground to help bolster the sample library you already have started.

Snag This Pack Here

Pierre Bourne Type Drum Kit

This pack of Pierre's beats features bass-heavy samples like his usual style. They are all labeled with the key so you can quickly identify them. In addition to the 808 shots, you will find a decent selection of modern trap drums, including claps, cymbals, kicks, percussion sounds, and snares. And just like the rest of the samples in this list, they are royalty-free.

Snag This Pack Here

Stickz.co Free Samples

Stickz.co offers a wide range of freebies that you can access on their site. They have everything from templates, samples, presets, and more that are all specifically designed and crafted to help level up your future bass productions. They feature a wide range of genres too, which can help inject a bit more originality into your own productions by pulling genres from outside of future bass into your productions. Download all of these amazing samples and resources, as they are simply too good to miss.

Snag These Packs Here

RV Samplepacks present Smokers Blend 2

This pack includes over 300 loops, one-shots, and soft sampler patches, all of which exude expert production values and live-sampled musicianship. You'll find everything a producer could want in here, from big beats and dreamy synth loops to rock-solid scratches and affected vocals.

You can expect to hear classic keys like Rhodes, organs, B3 Styles, pianos, and Electric Organs - alongside clean and professional elements such as guitars, vibes, electric bass, clarinet, harp, trumpets, and more.

Snag These Samples Here

W.A. Productions Future Bass Pack

W.A. Productions has long been an industry-leading name in production resources, and they have been able to grow as fast as they have off of the quality freebies that they offer. They offer free samples and presets for almost every genre under the sun, but their Future bass pack is easily one of their better packs. It is astonishing that this bundle is available at no charge. The folders organize files according to their kind which makes the hunt more straightforward. I believe this bundle can be advantageous for Hip Hop / RnB music producers too.

Snag This Pack Here

Cymatics Future Bass Starter Pack

Having pristine and proficient samples is the first step to crafting remarkable Future Bass music. With access to the same high-caliber audio as renowned producers, the potential of your songs is boundless.

That’s why when formulating this package, the Cymatics team of sound engineers thoroughly examined the sounds of the highest-grade Future Bass musicians and replicated the same essence, practicality, and remarkable quality for each sound. The outcome was a compilation jam-packed with stunning sounds that can be employed to quickly liven up your songs and allow you to have a neat mix.

And this pack gives you 200 amazing, quality samples that you can use right now in your productions.

Snag This Pack Here

Samplephonics Future Bass Freebie

Samplephonics is an amazing sample pack company that always offers small snippets of their larger bundles as free downloads. These royalty-free samplers are always packed with some of the staff's favorite samples and one-shots from the premium pack and are great production tools to have at your disposal. You will definitely want to check out this pack and use its sounds for inspiration to fill our your larger arrangements.

Snag This Pack Here

Lit 808 by Echo Sound Works

This pack includes 20 different 808 sounds ready to be used in your music. They have been created with the producer in mind, so you won't need to spend time processing them to get the professional future bass sound you are after

Snag This Pack Here

Minimal Audio's Cypher

This pack used to be a premium sample pack that would cost upwards of ten bucks, but the team at minimal audio decided to pull a power move and make it free. The best part about this is that in this pack you will get over one hundred and forty loops, one-shots, and textures to help make your future bass productions pop and simply sound massive.

Snag This Pack Here

Sound Shock Audio's Future Sessions

If you're looking for crisp and clean samples, this free pack is not for you. These samples and sounds have a gritty texture to them that professional producers love using in their own tracks. So if you're looking for bass sounds, synth loops, or just want to produce huge future bass tracks, this small and punchy sample pack has what you are looking for.

Even better, they included a couple of free Serum presets and massive presets on top of the other future bass loops.

Snag This Pack Here

Surge Sounds 808 Bass Samples

808 Vol. 1 is a new collection of high-quality 808 Bass Samples designed to give you an edge in your next Hip Hop production. Inspired by Travis Scott, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, J. Cole, Kodak Black & Offset, 808 Vol. 1 was built upon quality research of the 808s they use in their chart-topping hits.

Surge Sounds' top priority is to provide the best 808 Bass Samples that will push your Hip Hop beats to the next level. 100% Royalty-Free, so you can sell your beats with these 808s.

Snag This Pack Here