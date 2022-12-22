FROM RAVER TO GAMER: 2022 HOLIDAY & NEW YEAR - GAME GUIDE

What good are consoles, PCs and handheld gaming devices if you don't have any games to play? Just in time for the holiday and the New Year is our annual list of fun games for you to play while you're sitting by the fire place sipping a spiked hot cocoa.

courtesy of Infinity Ward

This year we were blessed with Modern Warfare II (MWII) the sequel to MW1 (2019), a huge fan-favorite game in the COD series. Not to disappoint, MWII is filled to the brim with new and cinematic gameplay in so many various play modes, that we cannot fit into this guide. For the breakdown of what IS Modern Warfare II check out the official blog here.

DO NOT take the Campaign mode for granted as it is an exciting leg of this enthralling game and picks up the 2019 storyline with an opening drone strike that takes out Al Qatal's leader. Sadly this mission does not end the imminent threat as it is soon discovered that the terrorist group are working with a global enemy distributing US made missiles. With the return of Captain Price, Kate Laswell, Ghost, Soap Gaz and newcomer Alejandro Vargas, playing through the Campaign will be an exciting box office experience!

But let's be serious here, everyone is in this for the MULTIPLAYER gaming and MWII does not disappoint. For multiplayer fans, MWII blesses gamers with a plethora of new maps that are immensely fun to learn with a solid arsenal of weapons to run and gun with. On a side note, gone from MWII is "hardcore" mode, which is replaced with "Tier 1" a more realistic version of what hardcore used to be.

Warzone 2.0 delivers a massive free-to-play crossplay Battle Royale experience along with the new DMZ mode which is the newest COD extraction game that kind of resembles Warzone's Plunder mode but instead of only battling against other various teams of 3, you are now tasked with shooting it out with them AND multiple armies of VERY COMPETENT AI bot killers that do not play around when it comes to ending your life and your mission. Also returning is the Special Ops mode from MW1 but with "a little bit of spice" bringing a two-player Special Ops experience allowing players to explore large-scale hot zones with a fellow teammate.

If you are a seasoned Call of Duty gamer-veteran then MWII is definitely one that you need to buy.

Modern Warfare II is available worldwide on PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Overwatch has returned with the 2nd release to an explosively huge franchise game that birthed worldwide gaming tournaments. As a fan of OW1, I have been over the moon with the new gameplay and character drops. D.VA continues to be my favorite but with so many new characters, not going to lie, it's hard to stay true to my South Korean killer.

Free to play, Overwatch 2 is a 5v5 multiplayer gamer with a whole treasure chest filled with returning and new heroes, character skins, abilities and weapons for everyone to customize and make their own. Crossplay is made available with friends that you've added to your Battle.net account.

Like its older version, Overwatch 2 returns with the same objective modes but with a ton of new worlds and maps to battle within. Being free to play, there is no reason why you shouldn't join in on the fun.

Overwatch 2 is free to play and available on PS5, Xbox X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

courtesy of Arc System Works

DNF Duel is a spin off of the Dungeon and Fighter (2005) series and is an action fighting game in full extreme mode. Jump right into the action in the beat em up world of Arad with your pick of your favorite character from the Dungeon and Fighter series.

Rebirthed into a 2.5D fighting game that follows in the footsteps of its RPG ancestor, players will be able to choose from 15 characters with 1 additional unlockable through in-game progression. With the season pass you will also have access to 5 additional DLC fighters.

DNF Duel is available on PS5, PS4 and on PC.

courtesy of Arc System Works

Like the classic video game Dig Dug, Ground Divers! is an excavation action puzzle game where players guide a robot-tool named Tsuruhashi in search of rare matter. Sadly Tsuruhashi has the hardest time staying awake in order to fight off enemies that are also lurking in the depths below.

Players are tasked with guiding Tsuruhashi into the depths below to find and collect "Rare Matter". While on your excavation you will be attacked by various enemies which require you to protect and defend yourself. As you excavate you will also need to build and modify pit relay stations so you must pick the best spots to create these stations. Gathering CHEER energy will continue to power up Tsuruhashi on your quest as well as unleash its special attack against enemies, so make sure to gather as much CHEER as you can.

Ground Divers! is only available on Nintendo Switch.

courtesy of Arc System Works

Guilty Gear - Strive - (GGS) is the latest release in the Guilty Gear fighting series. With intense and cutting-edge 2D/3D hybrid graphics, GGS brings the action with some amazing apocalyptic heavy metal action that is breathtaking and exhilarating.

The fate of the universe will be determined…

Head into the final confrontation with That Man, the person responsible for all the destruction and damage to the world and and it's inhabitants. Join Sol Badguy, his rival Ky Kiske, and a total starting roster of 15 unique characters as they face the astonishing conclusion to a story 20 years in the making!



Guilty Gear - Strive - is available on PS5, PS4 and on PC.

courtesy of Arc System Works

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms is very loosely based on the Three Kingdoms era in China around 220-280 AD, using characters from the River City game franchise. Kunio-Kun plays the role of Guan Yu, a Chinese military general who teams up with fellow general Zhang Fei and legendary warlord Liu Bei, both portrayed by Tex and Ivan, also from River City.

Three Kingdoms is a rock'em sock'em up RPG that takes you on a many stage quest to battle armies of enemies with the hopes of standing up for the oppressed against warlords and battle hungry nations. In this light hearted game, you will battle through six chapters with your triple threat team of three, known as the Brothers of the Peach Garden as you strive to make a positive difference in what was historically one of the most bloodiest times in Chinese history.

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

courtesy of Bandai Namco

Way back in 2006, sprouting from the anime .hack//Roots, an exclusive to Playstation 2 game was released, .hack//G.U. Vol. 1//Rebirth, which follows protagonist Haseo as he plays "The World" a "massive multiplayer online role playing game" (MMORPG) where everyone in the real world battle virtual monsters. Since its release 16 years ago, .hack//G.U. has also dropped Vol. 2//Reminisce, Vol. 3//Redemption and Vol. 4//Reconnection. Finally fans can relive this fan favorite series with a high-definition remastered collection entitled ".hack//G.U. Last Recode" for Nintendo Switch only.

In Vol. 1//Rebirth, Haseo meets and befriends Shino who is killed in the game by Tri-Edge, but tragically is put into a coma in real life as a result. In an undying quest to avenge Shino, Haseo must now hunt down and destroy the murderous and evil Player Killer Tri-Edge.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode is only available for Nintendo Switch.

courtesy of Bandai Namco

Announced in 2018 and just released this year, Digimon Survive is an anime graphic novel that also integrates a tactical "role playing game" (RPG) where players have a world of exploration and battle with various monsters.

As a choose-your-own-adventure style game, your journey will introduce you to so many friends and enemies to interact with that help with valuable information, gifts and karma. Digimon will be abundant along the way to capture, cultivate and add to your growing collection. Also in your adventure, you will come across monsters that will require your battle ready skills to defeat using your collected Digimon. With its rich engaging storyline and turn based gameplay, Digimon Survive is definitely one to check out.

Digimon Survive is available on PS4, Xbox X/S & One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

courtesy of Bandai Namco

Doraemon fans will be thrilled to see a new sequel in the Story of Seasons series with Friends of the Great Kingdom (DSOSFGK).

DSOSFGK is a light hearted fun filled farming simulation role playing game where you play as Nobita and take care of various farming activities like plowing fields, picking the fruits of your labor, caring for animals and so much more.

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom is available on PS5, Switch and PC.

courtesy of Bandai Namco

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is an asymmetric online action game where a team of 7 players, starting out in different situations, try to survive and escape from classic Dragon Ball rivals like Cell, Frieza or Buu who evolve after capturing survivors, making escape and victory challenging tasks. You can choose to escape as a team or try and go about it solo, keeping in mind that the chasing Raider can destroy areas to hide in, making your safe spaces, few and far between.

Or maybe you want to be the Raider with godly powers and the easy job of capturing all the survivors. As a Raider you can master their individual powers on top of evolving into a much more powerful being.

If you're a Dragon Ball fan then you definitely want to check this out, available only on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

courtesy of Bandai Namco

Gundam Evolution is a free-to-play team based first person shooter, online multiplayer game featuring 6v6 pairings where both squads battle each other in multiple game modes.

Pilots will be able to play in various mobile suits across the Gundam multiverse. Kind of like a Call of Duty but with flying mech suits, Gundam Evolution offers three objective based games.

Point Capture tasks one team with capturing a point on the map, while the other fights like hell to stop them. Domination is set up with three points to capture all over a map with the objective of holding the most time on captured points to obtain victory. Destruction mode is set up where a team has to try and activate or stop a weapon of mass destruction that the other team is attacking with.

courtesy of Bandai Namco

Good news! Season 2 Mobius has just dropped and they released MY FAVORITE mobile suit Barbatos!!!

Gundam Evolution is FREE and available on PS5 & PS4, Xbox X/S & One and PC.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance -

SD Gundam Battle Alliance is an action RPG that takes you into the fight with shrunken down deformed Gundam mobile suits tasked with battling other deformed enemies with the goal of resetting things to their normal state.

SDGBA's story begins in the G: Universe, a world where Gundam canon twists and turns in ways no one can predict causing the world to become super deformed and mini-sized. Your mission is to lead a 3 mobile suit squad from the Gundam multiverse to battle through and fix G: Universe's distorted history and present state.

Super Deformed Gundam Unicorn mobile suit mini Gunpla kit courtesy of Bandai

I couldn't help but immediately love the fact it feels like you're playing a video game with mini Gundam Gunpla toys. If you're a Gundam fan this is a breath of fun-air.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance is available on PS5 & PS4, Xbox X/S & One, Switch and PC.

courtesy of Bandai Namco

Hirohiko Araki's manga masterpiece was released back in 2014 as an all star fighting game exclusively on Playstation 3. Manga fans without PS3s were left wanting for years, until now. Jojo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R (Jojo's R) is a reborn, remastered version now available on all platforms. With the new remaster comes new added content and the addition of "R" in the title. Fans will be able to battle in this 3D fighting game using their favorite characters taken from Araki's first eight story arcs.

Changing things up from the original release Jojo's R no longer has the original three game modes (Story, Campaign & Versus), instead the remaster replaces Story and Campaign with All-Star Battle mode, which offers 100 battles, featuring the manga and original "what-if" battles that players can play through and unlock costumes and background music. Versus mode returns but is now 3v3 team battles with a tournament function.

Get your manga fight fest on with this remastered classic. Jojo's R is available on PS5 & PS4, Xbox X/S & One, Switch and PC.

courtesy of Bandai Namco

To celebrate Klonoa's 25th Anniversary, Bandai Namco have released Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series which revives the original "Klonoa: Door to Phantomile" and "Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil" games. Remastered in high-definition and coupled together as one release, fans will be able to relive their favorite Klonoa adventures in 60fps and 4K on certain platforms.

Klonoa is a side-scrolling game filled with 3D graphics set on a two-dimensional vibrant world. Explore various maps and worlds as you fight and defeat your onslaught of enemies as you strive to save Phantomile.

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series is available on PS5 & PS4, Xbox X/S & One, Switch and PC.

courtesy of Bandai Namco

Pac-Man's world is turned upside down after the Pac family come together to celebrate his birthday, only to be kidnapped by the evil ghosts and taken to Ghost Island.

Pac-Man must now explore and get through six mysterious ghost worlds in order to free his family. This game is filled with so many twists and turns that literally blow the original Pac-Man into a different world of gameplay.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available on PS5 & PS4, Xbox X/S & One, Switch and PC.

courtesy of Bandai Namco

Welcome to Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, taking place in Omiko City. Your job is to become a Taiko (Japanese drum) Master. Be prepared to drum to the beat of your heart and faster with new found friend DON-chan as you begin an amazing music filled competitive quest to become a drumming master.

Taiko no Tatsujin can be played with solo or with up to four players in DON-chan's Band or you can battle it out with your opponents in Great Drum Toy War mode. Filled with adorable kawaii style characters and graphics along with 76 songs in game and hundreds more online, the gameplay will be filled with visual and audio enjoyment for hours on end. Paid in-game subscriptions will grant you access to over 500 additional songs.

Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival is only available on Nintendo Switch.

courtesy of Bandai Namco

Ever wanted to raise your own Ultra Kaiju monster? Now you can with Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher! Once you've discovered your Kaiju, then comes the tough part of raising that monster to be the Ultra Kaiju that it was meant to be.

Training and raising your Kaiju will be made possible by multiple modes like "Errantry" with rival Kaiju, exploring uncharted lands in "Adventure" mode, a variety of "Drills" to develop your Kaiju's skills, "Tournaments" where you spar and battle your partner Kaiju and then combining two Kaiju to create your Ultra Kaiju!

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher is only available on Nintendo Switch.

Courtesy of Bethesda

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a visually stunning action adventure game from Shinji Mikami and Tango Gameworks. Set in the never sleeping metropolis of Tokyo, players must defeat various supernatural and paranormal threats. After a massive paranormal event causes the disappearance of almost every single resident of Tokyo, it also opens the doors to malevolent spirits from Japanese folklore aka yōkai, allowing them to roam freely throughout the now empty streets of what once was a bustling city.

As one of the only existing humans, you must cultivate and wield newly found powers to fight the supernatural onslaught throughout your travels in Tokyo. You will encounter evil spirits who wish to prey on your soul along with lost souls filled with regret of never living a fuller richer life and youthful spirits with mischievous intentions. If you're interested in spine tingling encounters with poltergeists and angry spirits then grab your PS5 DUALSENSE controller, pop on your surround sound headset and prepare to be scared.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available on PS5 and PC.

courtesy of Square Enix

Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII - Reunion is a remastered reboot of the original CCFFVII story featuring a complete high definition graphics overhaul, remastered audio and soundtrack, redesigned and reimagined UI as well as an updated combat system.

The story begins seven years before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII and follows Zack Fair, a young and ambitious Shinra SOLDIER operative. Zack is tasked with tracking down a missing SOLDIER 1st Class operative named Genesis Rhapsodos. But as his adventure unfolds, he discovers the dark secrets of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters they create. The game features a number of characters from the FINAL FANTASY VII franchise such as Cloud, Sephiroth, Aerith and others.

Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII - Reunion is available on PS5 & PS4, Xbox X/S & One, Switch and PC.

courtesy of Square Enix

"Everything that lives is designed to end..." Nier:Automata is an apocalyptic saga where the human race has escaped the Earth and taken shelter on the moon for safety from alien hordes that have taken over the planet.

