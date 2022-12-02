Guy Didden Drops A Soft And Melodic New Single, "Dusk" Alongside Mats Westbroek

Guy Didden is an Amsterdam-based producer with a keen ear for infectious melodies and delicate textures. Having released on esteemed labels such as Sommerville and Immersed, Guy's debut on Songspire Records is a continuation of the producer's steady climb up the genre's ladder.

Songspire Records has garnered much acclaim and respect in the genre for its tasteful curation of songs that continue to push the genres of progressive and meldoic house forward, and "Dusk" is a true continuation of this legacy. With its ever-evolving melodies that ping-pong back and forth against the vocal lines to create an enchanting torrent of textures and sounds.

"Dusk" was produced alongside the vocals of Mats Westbroek, a singer/songwriter who gained his initial time in the spotlight off the back of a viral bootleg of Toto's song "Africa" a few years ago.

Stream "Dusk" Below

Alongside the original mix is a remix by Grigoré, who had a brilliant year with Peace Originates on Diynamic as one of the many highlights. He takes the remix into the sound he's known for, phat-sounding melodic house & techno which adds the perfect club mix to this striking release.

What Is Songspire Records?

Spongspire Records is a label based out of the Netherlands whose headquarters can be found in the bustling city of Amsterdam.

Having come onto the scene in the latter half of 2018, they have long championed the more melodic sides of dance music, consistently releasing quality melodic house, techno, and progressive club music. Artists such as Enamour, Jakarta, Boy North, Quivver, and more have all found a welcoming home at Songspire, whose entire mission can be summed up in the label's own words by saying: