House Duo Trimtone Talks About Their Influences, Influences, And Their Dream Cities To Play In

We sat down to interview House-music duo, Trimtone to find out where they are at in their career, what they are looking forward to, and where they draw their inspiration from.

With an infectious sound and a hard-hitting style that’s seen them perform at the world’s top venues like Ministry of Sound, Pacha, Eden, and Amnesia, to name a few, the talented and established DJ and music production duo Trimtone is surely an act to follow.

With several tracks hitting the top 10 in various House charts and with their radio show ‘Love To Be... Global Connection’ Radio Show reaching over 100 radio stations worldwide and surpassing 10 million listeners, the duo consisting of Marc Dennis and Tony Walker are ready to show what’s next in their exciting career.

And while they get ready to drop fresh powerful bangers, we invited them to share more about their story, their beginnings, and future plans.

Hi Trimtone, how are things going?

Hey, all good!

Can you tell us more about yourself? Where are you from, What do you do?

Originally Tony’s from London, Marc from Manchester, both now reside in West Yorkshire, DJs, Producers, bad dancers, and brand owners of ‘Love to Be...’

How were you first introduced to music? How did you know this is what you wanted to do?

Marc: Always had a big love for all kinds of music since a young age and accidentally ended up in a House music venue on a night out at 17… Never looked back!

Tony: Discovered House music at the outset and started DJing in the late 80s around Leeds and moved on to promoting and created Love to be.. in 1994

Who are your biggest musical influences?

Larry Levan, Masters at Work, and technically Roger Sanchez among the other American founding fathers of Disco into House which is a sound we pushed into the clubs in the 90s.

How would you describe your sound?

Lots of energy and a wide spectrum of House genres in our set.

What would you say is your biggest achievement so far?

Running and owning the ‘Love to be..’ brand which achieved club of the year and numerous awards. As DJs working with some big labels and on various radio stations such as Kiss FM, Galaxy..

Which track from your releases would you suggest someone listen to first?

One of our more recent tracks ‘I Belong to U’

Which city or venue is on your bucket list?

Defected Croatia – All the DJs we know who play there say it’s unreal!

Can you tell us a fun fact about yourself?

We once had to fill in on an all-female line up so we dressed up as old ladies and played as Grannies With Attitude.. There are pictures doing the rounds and something we may revisit if Trimtone doesn’t work out.

What’s in store for Trimtone?

Working hard on loads of new productions for 2023, Tours in the USA, Australia and Europe plus some headline U.K shows alongside some heavyweight line ups...

