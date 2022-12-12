House of Marley’s Get Together 2 XL Review: A Big Ol' Bluetooth Speaker That Packs A Punch

We got our hands on the Get Together 2 XL by House of Marley to find out if this Bluetooth speaker lives up to the hype and name behind the brand. Find out what we liked and what we didn't like in our in-depth review of the Get Together 2 XL.

House Of Marley has been on an absolute hot streak lately, closing out the back half of 2022 with a string of different record players, earbuds, and other offers. Sure, their products certainly aren't for everyone but they don't always try to be. Instead, House of Marley overall aims to be an eco-friendly and aesthetically-pleasing option for those who are tired of the stagnant and sterile offerings of the most big box brands like Bose and Beats.

The last item I received from House of Marley to review as 2022 winds down is their Get Together 2 XL Bluetooth speaker, which is a successor to the first iteration of the Get Together series which was released a while back. The Get Together 2 XL expands upon the functionality of the original model with a more powerful amplifier and more robust functionality overall.

After using this solid Bluetooth speaker for a couple of house parties and a weekend hike around Mount Hood in the Pacific Northwest, I found a ton of things that I really liked about the Get Together 2 XL alongside a couple of things I wasn't too impressed by. So let's dive into it all in this review.

Are Marley Bluetooth Speakers Good?

With such an iconic name attached to their branding, one would either make the assumption that the lack of quality is hiding behind the well-recognized name or that the founder, Rohan Marley, would go to extra lengths to live up to Bob Marley, his father's, name.

After having tried and tested a handful of different products from this brand, I can say with certainty that they sound good. Not great and I know true audiophiles will likely gravitate towards even more premium and designated brands. But then again, House of Marley doesn't claim to be anything close to ostentatious, high-brow, or premium-level audio equipment.

Instead, they aim to be a conscious brand that sounds great at a consumer level. And they accomplish this mission with flying colors.

Snag The House of Marley XL 2 From Their Website Here 👈

My Favorite Features Of The Get Together 2 XL

Having used this set of speakers for a couple of weeks and in a few different situations and environments, I found, like with most House of Marlet products, that there was a lot to love about this sturdy Bluetooth speaker. So let's dive into some of the defining features of this speaker.

Its Easy To Use

Call me old-fashioned, but I'm getting a little tired of every single piece of tech that I purchase requiring an app. Why do I need a whole separate ecosystem on my phone just to get the maximum amount of value from this $50 space heater?!

Anyways, I digress...

What I love most about the Get Together 2 XL is that it simply works as is right out of the box. Just open it up, make sure it has a battery charge, then just sync it up to your playing device and you can start jamming out to your favorite tunes. Now, I have heard rumors that House of Marley is working on an integrated app for this Bluetooth device that will get released in 2023 at some point but I'm crossing my fingers and hoping that the app won't be mandatory to operate this device.

It's LOUD

I honestly think that this is the hallmark feature of the entire device; this thing knocks. Turning it on and just lightly adjusting the volume on the Get Together 2 XL will make you take notice of the volume range that this thing can put out.

Not only that, but the bass-boosted EQ that comes on the device ensures that the sound output has a warm and rounded low-end that you can hear from a solid distance. Overall, it gives the impression that this thing is designed primarily for house parties and friendly gatherings (hence the name) and just happens to also look good enough for casual listening at home.

It's Good For The Planet

In this day and age, any conscious brand's endeavors to help the planet and use environmentally-safe materials should be commended in its own section. House of Marley goes to great lengths to ensure that all of its products are made in the most sustainable way possible, often making the majority of its products from bamboo.

Even the internals have been made from largely recycled materials, including their Regrind silicone and recycled aluminum insides that are visually appealing and sound great. Heck, even the packaging that the Get Together 2 XL comes in is entirely recyclable.

There will be many nay-sayers out there that will mark about the pricepoint of House of Marley's products isn't competitive with the rest of the market, but it is in these conscious decisions that the company has made in its products that allow you to vote with your own dollar for the future of the planet. I commend HoM for its push to use as many sustainable materials as possible in its entire lines of products.

What I Wasn't Crazy About

As with many mid-tiered products, the Get Together 2 XL isn't perfect and doesn't check the entirety of the boxes in my book. Here are a couple of the things that I could see raising some eyebrows in a select group of people looking to make an investment in their next portable Bluetooth Soundsystem.

It's Not As Portable As It Would Like You To Think

While much of the marketing and description will list this as a super portable and traveling-friendly Bluetooth speaker for casual hangs and get together, I will admit that it's more cumbersome than most other of its competitors. It weighs over twelve and a half pounds after all, which isn't a big thing if you are only planning on using this to entertain guests at your home. But bringing it on the trail for a day hike added up, and the weight was noticeable by lunchtime.

What was also a bit weird was that, although there are spaces and slats on either side of the unit for shoulder straps, none were provided in the box that the speakers came in.

So again, this thing is beyond amazing for house parties at your own pad or for outdoor get-togethers not far from home, but be careful lugging it too far from your home base. Your shoulders and muscles will hate you for it.

It's Not For Audiophiles

True audiophiles looking for a crystal clear listening experience might be happier looking at a different line of speakers, as the Get Together 2 XL had a few noticeable audio flaws when driven hard. At louder volumes, the sound tended to degrade a bit and the different EQ presets didn't sound as beneficial to the sound when the Get Together 2 XL was cranked up as an audiophile would expect. This was especially true in the high end of the sound.

But I want to be clear that the Get Together 2 XL doesn't ever really try to be a niche market device for only audiophiles to get the most out of. It has great EQ presets so the bass can smack you and your friends in the chest, it's got a powerful amp that can crank out high levels of volume, and it simply loops dope.

What more could the average music lover who wants to hang out with a group of friends and relax ask for?!

