How To Use The OP-1: Future Chess Club Shares Why This Sampler Synth Is His Go-To Weapon In The Studio

We sat down to chat about Future Chess Club to find out why the OP-1 has earned its spot as one of his favorite tools in the studio, why the OP-1 is so expensive, and who else uses it in inspiring ways.

The OP-1 is a small and unobtrusive hardware device with an illustrious history. Its unassuming design belies its expensive price tag, and it's developed a reputation for being one of the music useful and sought-after synthesizers and samplers on the market today.

Future Chess Club is a Swedish producer who was lucky enough to get his hands on an OP-1 and, over the last two or three years, has made it an essential part of his unique approach to the indie dance genre.

To celebrate the release of his latest release, a four-track EP called Help! I'm lost…” via Headroom Records, we invited Future Chess Club on to break down why he loves this synth so much and even why it deserves its expensive price tag. So let's dive in...

What can you do with the OP-1? What aspects of your productions is it most effective in handling?

What I love about the OP-1 is idea building or starting a song. It’s so much fun to sample through it. I like to plug my field recorder in, sample random stuff, and make it into a synth.

Sampling a note on the piano while scraping my feet on the ground or playing a note on the guitar with a piece of paper under the strings and sampling that on the OP-1 makes it organic and weird in the best possible way. A combination of organic and electronic.

Also, programming drums are unique, easy, and fast, especially with ”the finger” sequencer. I’ve ported a bunch of my drums (and existing packs) onto the OP-1; with the finger, you can make a drum groove within 10 seconds. On all the songs on the EP, I’ve made the hi-hats and tops loops on the op-1. You can hear it, especially on ”Like you."

I've actually made a drum pack of all my favorite samples I've made with the OP-1, which you can snag right here.

Why do you think the Op-1 is so expensive? Is it worth the price tag?

I’ve debated this with my friends a ton. I've wanted to buy the Op-1 field, but I’ve stayed with my old boy since the price tag is steep. It has a fantastic design, and it’s a perfect on-the-road DAW. It doesn’t fit my workflow enough to justify buying the field upgrade (for now).

I feel the price tag could be justifiable if you are on the road and can’t bring your studio with you all the time. Just sample your synths, piano, or drums, and having it in a compact DAW is a game changer. Creating quick ideas in the airport lounge while you crack a beer doesn’t sound too bad.

It is also made by Teenage Engineering, a company known for producing innovative and well-designed musical instruments. To be honest, the design and feel pull you in and make you want to use it

What is your favorite parameter to tweak on the Op-1 to get interesting sounds quickly?

If you didn’t know already, I think the sampler is the best thing with it. I’ve used it to sample vinyl, drums, and various synths. For example, I’ve imported all my favorite Juno 106 patches in the op-1 to always have them with me.

There’s this iPhone app called ”FunkBox” which got a bunch of older drum machines, like the 808, CR78, MRK2, etc. I like to sample those sounds into the OP-1. The 808 clap is just too lovely.

I use the sequencers finger and endless a lot. Everything quick and random works for me. I want to be able to press a key, twist some knobs, and all of a sudden, have a great sound.

Tell me something you wish you had learned earlier about the Op-1.

I’ve only used the OP-1 for 2-3 years, so I wish I had gotten it earlier. But if it’s one thing I wish I had known earlier, it's the accelerometer… It took me forever to understand that you can tilt the op-1 to change the velocity of a synth. Mind blown…

But that’s the beauty of the OP-1; it's an endless stream of inspiration. You never know what you’ll get when you pull it out and turn it on.

The one thing I wish the OP-1 had is that it was open source. I think it could benefit some mods, synths, and other things you could customize. Like the Organelle Ms ecosystem, anyone can make a synth or a drum machine, and the whole community can download and take advantage of it.

Who else uses the OP-1 that you find inspiring?

I got into the Organelle M and the OP-1 because of Bon Iver; big fan of his work, and I love the new stuff. The blend of organic and electronic elements is fantastic. I'm just going to leave this here:

Also, one of my close friends has used the OP-1 since its release, and he has tried to convince me to jump on the bandwagon for years; I never really thought I would have any use for it since I'm in the box so much, and also use analog stuff to compliment the production.

But it is nice to have a bit of both world inside of one gadget.