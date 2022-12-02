How To Write Catchy Vocals: Brando Shares His Secrets To Writing Hooks That Stay With You

To celebrate his recent release on Armada, we sat down with Brando to find out how he writes catchy vocals that fans love, get millions of streams, and stay with long after the song ends.

The stats will tell you that almost every single one of the most popular songs over the past four decades has been vocal tracks, proving that humanity's favorite instrument is the human voice. And know this, it's no wonder why top-level vocalists are constantly in demand.

Brando is one such vocalist whose infectious vocal hooks can be heard on some popular TikTok songs and chart-topping singles.

And to celebrate the release of his latest single on Armada, we sit down with Brando to pick his brain about how to write vocal melodies for dance music that move crowds, rack up millions of plays, and stay with you long after the record has ended.

Stream 'Sunday Monday' Below

Brando is in high demand of late, garnering massive attention as much for his viral popularity on TikTok as he is in the underground club music scene. Much of this is a testament as much to the high production value that comes alongside every one of Brando's releases as it does to the sheer catchy musicality held within the productions.

Brando's unique and insatiable love of infectious hooks and ear-worm level vocal melodies is on full display throughout his impressive catalog of tunes, and his latest single, "Sunday Monday.' is a continuation of this legacy.

Why is writing a catchy hook so hard?

Nowadays, it's tough to discern what will be considered catchy and what is not. Many massive hits right now aren't catchy to me but strike a nerve with many other people, and vice versa.

I think music is becoming more dynamic and creative over time, which is fantastic for me as a songwriter and artist.

Still, it also makes it much harder to do a "copy and paste" template of what song is a guaranteed hit and what isn't, like you could back in the early 2000s. I make music because that's what I love to do, and I know the more I experiment with different sounds and formats, the more likely I'll land on something that connects with many people.

How can you tell when you've written a catchy vocal?

I think songs are at their catchy when you start humming them randomly to yourself for no reason while doing something else. Or even better, when someone says a particular word in a conversation, which triggers your recollection of that song.

For instance, I can't tell you how many times my fiancee and her brother last year would start singing the hook of "The Business" whenever they'd be doing something.

When in the creative process should you start writing vocal sections?

I start writing the topline right from the beginning of the song creation process.

Usually the producer I'm working with will start building off of a chord progression we're vibing with then I'll instantly start coming up with melody ideas for the vocals.

Where do you start writing a vocal to get the catchiest results?

I tend to start with the hook as, generally, that's the part people remember the most, but sometimes you can come up with a melody that works better in the verse rather than the hook.

But to be honest, I also love writing hooks; they are by far my favorite part of the song because you have to summarize the whole meaning into one short phrase that's super memorable.

What are your main four strategies for creating a catch vocal melody?

I wouldn't say there is any primary strategy to it, as creativity is fluid, and I don't believe in following a rigid structure to come up with music. That said, I start humming melodies while some chords are being played.

Melodies are my favorite part of toplining because they are a universal language; anybody can remember a melody, but lyrics tend to be the things we forget, or we don't even understand in the first place.

Finding a catchy melody creates harmony between the track and the vocals. The best kind is simultaneously in sync with the music while being incredibly distinct and memorable.

Full Lyrics To Brando's 'Sunday Monday'

Everybody talking about Monday,

it’s still Sunday,

And I’m gonna drink til the morning,

Cut me off a piece of that honey,

I got money,

And it don’t sleep if you’re boring

Whiskey sour sweet, pour one up for me,

I’ll be in the booth with my girl by my side,

California heat, I be sweating deep,

Shawty is so bad they should make it a crime,

Ride on me, if you want stare longing,

I’m outside lovely, in my m4 looking so sweet

Everybody talking about Monday

it’s still Sunday,

And I’m gonna drink til the morning,

Cut me off a piece of that honey,

I got money,

And it don’t sleep if you’re boring

Everybody talking about Monday

it’s still Sunday,

And I’m gonna drink til the morning

And I’m gonna drink til the morning

Skip another line, Got you 9 to 5,

I’m not gonna waste another minute with you,

Stick it into drive, as we’re getting high,

Lying in my bed we got nothing to do,

Ride on me, if you want stare longing,

I’m outside lovely, in my m4 looking so sweet

Everybody talking about Monday it’s still Sunday,

And I’m gonna drink til the morning,

Cut me off a piece of that honey,

I got money,

And it don’t sleep if you’re boring

Everybody talking about Monday

Cut me off a piece of that honey,

Everybody talking about Monday Cut me off a piece of that honey,

Everybody talking about Monday it’s still Sunday,

And I’m gonna drink til the morning, Cut me off a piece of that honey, I got money, And it don’t sleep if you’re boring