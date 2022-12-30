Is Point Blank Music School actually worth the investment?

Have you ever wanted to learn how to produce music but didn't know how to get started?

If so, taking an online music production course with Point Blank Music School is the perfect way for you to kickstart your journey. With a range of courses designed for every skill level, from beginner to expert, Point Blank makes learning the fundamentals of music production easy and fun.

Through their live-stream classes and 1-on-1 mentorship from experienced industry professionals, you'll gain the knowledge and skills necessary to make your own tracks in no time. So what is it like to actually take an online course with Point Blank Music School?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Well over the last several weeks I’ve had the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look and see firsthand how the Ableton Music Production course operates and I’m here to share the experience so far.

The Course Curriculum

Point Blank Music School's Ableton production course is the perfect introduction for budding musicians looking to jump into the world of music production.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Its comprehensive study sections will equip anyone willing to learn with the necessary skills and knowledge. Even if you lack prior experience, the content is presented in a manner that breaks it into manageable and digestible chunks, complete with helpful demos and images. This ensures everyone involved can access the topics regardless of their learning style. From MIDI basics to mixing tips, this course covers all of the essential building blocks of music production - providing those who take part with foundational skills that will be invaluable on their future musical journeys.

What Are Point Blank's Masterclass Sessions?

As an online student of Point Blank Music School, I have found that the masterclass sessions included with the courses add incredible value to my learning.

In the Zoom calls with experienced teachers, these 2-hour long classes offered an opportunity to get into some of the nitty-gritty subsections of the curriculum and ask questions on the spot. It surpassed even my expectations; one student's question often opened up a whole new perspective for everyone else in the class.

This created a classroom-like environment where I could grow along with other students--I discovered powerful techniques in Ableton Live I would have never contemplated on my own! Through these masterclasses, Point Blank Music School has crafted a unique and immersive way to learn more than just textbook examples.

By attending these incredible masterclass sessions each week, we have a truly unique opportunity to learn by doing. Through engaging exercises, such as breakout rooms and in-class assignments, we can develop our skills and dive deep into the topic at hand.

Not only do we get the great benefit of collaboration with our peers, but also personalized feedback from the expert teacher. This is an amazing chance for us to grow and become even more creative and capable.

Personalized Instruction and Guidance

Along with the challenging course curriculum and informative masterclass sessions, Point Blank's Ableton Production course features something that has been an invaluable resource for me, bi-weekly 1-2-1 sessions with the teacher.

These have provided an opportunity for personal growth, allowing the teacher to understand each student's individual experience level, so they can offer custom guidance to help us reach our full potential. Through these sessions I've been able to build confidence in my abilities by discussing projects, sharing ideas, and receiving constructive feedback from the teacher.

It's been a hugely rewarding experience and one of my favorite parts of the course.

So is it worth it?

I must admit, I approached the course with skepticism. But it has been an incredible journey so far.

Point Blank Music School's online Ableton Live course has far exceeded my expectations and I am grateful for the learning experience I have been provided with. A solid foundation has been built up that leaves me feeling empowered to further develop my production talents and approach to music-making in general.

With a few weeks of instruction left, I am looking forward to diving deeper into this fascinating training program and discerning what further treasures await me in this musical exploration with Point Blank's wealth of features they have available even to their online students.

Finally, a mention must go out to my personal instructor who has provided some invaluable feedback that will only add fuel to the fire of inspiration burning inside me!