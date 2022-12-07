Jack Trades Talks Linking Up With Myon And Getting His Music Included On Tales From Another World

It is becoming ever more popular for massive artists and established labels to put out mix albums and compilations that feature some of their favorite music and rising talent. These compilations have been raising the bar for many producers, as industry heavyweights turn their spotlight away from themselves and onto emerging talent.

Jack Trades is a Calgary-based producer whose track was recently included on the second volume of Myon's Tales From Another World mix album; whose theme this time around was Asia. As such, Jack Trades' masterfully-produced track "Lamai" was featured alongside massive names such as Fatum, Tinlicker, and others and whose Eastern influences can be heavily heard throughout the record.

Now that the dust has settled from the release of the compilation and the official release of the single itself on the horizon, we decided it was high time we caught up with Jack Trades to find out what it was like working with Myon, how the track got into his hands in the first place, and what is to come as Jack Trades looks towards 2023.

An Interview With Ride Recordings' Jack Trades

How did you start producing your track "Lamai"? Where did you find its initial inspiration?

Funny story about how the song happened, Mario(Myon) messaged me one day and was like

“Dude l need you to write me a track for my compilation that is 120bpm, b-flat minor,“ theme: Asia”. - Myon

That's where it all started, he sent me some inspiration tracks, and “Lamai” was born!

What made you want to send it over to Myon? Tell me how that connection came to be.

I’ve known Myon for more than a decade now, first as a fan and then as an artist releasing on his label. I was previously released as a trance artist with a secret alias and re-branded myself with a new sound and moved in a different direction. Shahin (one half of the duo, ELEVVEN) who was an A&R for Ride Recordings was the first one to believe in my “Jack Trades” project and then the rest is history.

In your own words, how do you think the track fits into the larger narrative of the "Tales From Another World" mix?

“Lamai” is a track that captures a very chill vibe and was inspired by the Beach in Thailand. Being a fan of the In Search of Sunrise compilation growing up, I really wanted to incorporate some of the elements with my sound.

Share something you learned over the course of producing "Lamai"

The biggest challenge when producing tracks like “Lamai” is to keep the structure interesting.

Myon had some good feedback when he pointed that right after 1:00 minute to make the break longer and that really elevated the track.

Where do you see this release and inclusion in this mix taking you and your career next?

To be featured in a compilation with such talented producers is always humbling! There definitely have been a lot of new fans reaching out to me with messages and positive feedback and that is the ultimate prize.

In terms of career, there will be a lot of surprises in 2023 and sound boundaries will be pushed.

Stream The Entire Album Below

Myon's second volume of his Tales From Another World compilations draws inspiration from different corners of the world, pulling the sights and sounds of foreign places as inspiration and building a seamless mix of original and remixed music.

Like many other top-performing artists releasing mix albums like this, Tales From Another World not only is a phenomenal work of art in its own right but also provides a platform for artists smaller than Myon to get their music heard by a wider audience.

Included in the mix alongside Jack Trades' single are tracks from the likes of Andre Sobota, Tinlicker, and others.