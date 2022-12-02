Joachim Pastor and Joris Delacroix Celebrate Their Latest Single With An Exclusive Mix

For the 204th Magnetic Mix, we invited Joachim Pastor and Joris Delacroix to curate a back-to-back hour of music featuring music exclusively made by the two producers.

A couple of weeks ago, we had the fantastic opportunity to sit down with two of Armada's most talented producers to pick their brains about the benefits producers can find from collaborating on a track. And while that interview was packed with a ton of high-value knowledge and golden nuggets of wisdom, the duo wanted to put their money further where their mouths are to showcase the power of collaboration.

To do this, they created an hour-long exclusive mix for the 204th episode of the Magnetic Mix series. So let's dive into it all.

Stream "Swaying" Below

'Swaying' is a masterwork in melodic and club-friendly composition. Taking the best assets that each producer involved can bring to the table, each moment is packed with nuance and detail.

The central hook is formed around a soft-attacking synth pluck that slowly morphs and evolves as the track progresses. This forms the foundation of the record, where cinematic elements and cascading arps can develop in the background behind it. So give their latest single a listen-through before diving into the hour-long curation the two producers submitted for the 204th Magnetic Mix.

Stream Magnetic Magazine's 204th Mix

Joachim Pastor b2b Joris Delacroix Tracklist

1. Joris Delacroix & Joachim Pastor - Swaying

2. Joachim Pastor - Wardenclyffe

3. Joris Delacroix - Homie

4. Joachim Pastor - Right Now

5. Joris Delacroix - Platinium

6. Joachim Pastor - bootleg by Douran (title unknown)

7. Joris Delacroix - Unexpected

8. Joachim Pastor, Joris Delacroix, Romain Garcia, Stereoclip - Seasons remix

9. Joachim Pastor - Mountain

10. Joris Delacroix - Leaving Space

11. Joachim Pastor - Green Washer

12. Joris Delacroix - Lorena