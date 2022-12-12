JUSTICE ANNOUNCE DELUXE ANNIVERSARY REISSUE OF INFLUENTIAL DEBUT ALBUM †, OUT DIGITALLY DEC 15

Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning duo Justice have just announced details for an impending deluxe edition of their era-defining debut album ​​†, set for digital release via Ed Banger Records / Because Music next Thursday, December 15 in honor of the album’s 15th anniversary.

The deluxe edition, which comprises the original album plus an additional 6 bonus rarities, including the previously unissued album outtake “Donna,” multiple demos, and a new version of their trailblazing hit single “D.A.N.C.E.” featuring Logic (available to stream now), arrives amid a flurry of reissues from the band, including lavish new vinyl pressings of their celebrated 2008 live album A Cross The Universe, 2008 Dior soundtrack Planisphere, and the digital release of the extended “D.A.N.C.E.” EP compiling all the various versions and remixes of the song.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Buy A Cross The Universe & Planisphere, out in Vinyl for the first time Here

Listen to D.A.N.C.E. (Extended) EP

Upon its release 15 years ago Justice’s debut album changed the course of electronic music, kick-starting an era where DJs and producers were embraced with a fervor previously reserved for rockstars. The ​​† tour embraced the bombast of rock concert aesthetics, with the band flanked by a giant wall of Marshall speaker cabinets amid visceral light shows - culminating in the release of the concert film and accompanying live album A Cross the Universe.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In the intervening years the band has continued releasing a stream of acclaimed albums, most recently including the career-spanning live-in-studio album Woman Worldwide (awarded the Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Electronic Album in 2017) and subsequent live film IRIS: A Space Opera.

Listen to “D.A.N.C.E (ft. Logic)”

† (DELUXE) Tracklist

Disc 1: † Original

1. Genesis

2. Let There Be Light

3. D.A.N.C.E.

4. Newjack

5. Phantom

6. Phantom pt. II

7. Valentine

8. TThhEe PPaARRtTYY

9. DVNO

10. Stress

11. Waters of Nazareth

12. One Minute to Midnight

Disc 2:

1. The Party (Demo)

2. Valentine (Demo)

3. D.A.N.C.E. (Demo)

4. Donna

5. B.E.A.T. (Instrumental)

6. Justice ft. Logic - D.A.N.C.E.