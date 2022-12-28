Skip to main content

Kardano Curates A Mix Of His Top 10 Releases That Dropped In 2022

We invited Kardano to curate his top ten favorite releases that dropped in 2022 and he put together a mix featuring tracks from Low Steppa, his own album that dropped this year, and many other amazing artists.
Kardano

We bid farewell to 2022 in the best way we know how: with music. This time, Kardano has prepared a powerful mix of his Top 10 best songs of the year. Press play and get ready to welcome 2023!

1.) James Poole - Express Ya Self (Original Mix)

It’s just an overall Funky record and a timeless sample which is used in the track.

2.) Pablo Aristimuno - 1985 (Original Mix)

Nice take on Chin Check from N.W.A. which brings back my teenage years.

3.) Scotty Boy - Remember The Funk (Original Mix)

Another take on a classic record, which is a timeless sample used many times by other folks.

4.) Kardano, Korr - Cold Fire (Original Mix)

I had a lot of fun making this record with Korr which was recorded at my studio, also, he has an awesome voice.

5.) Mike Scot - On The Floor (Original Mix)

Just listen, then you should know why it’s on my list.

6.) Kardano, Dtaborah - DJ Play Those Records (Extended Mix)

This is my favourite track from my album.

7.) Kardano - When The Music Play (Original Mix)

I had a lot of fun making this record!

8.) Low Steppa - Your Dreams (Extended Mix)

Great record overall. The recording and mixing sounds great.

9.) High Soundsystem - Poison Ivy (Original Mix)

Again another take on a classic record that brings back my teenage years.

10.) Kardano, Tyra Jutai - Video Girl (Extended Mix)

Another track off my album; also there is a pretty cool music video of this track.

