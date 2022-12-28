Kardano Curates A Mix Of His Top 10 Releases That Dropped In 2022

We invited Kardano to curate his top ten favorite releases that dropped in 2022 and he put together a mix featuring tracks from Low Steppa, his own album that dropped this year, and many other amazing artists.

We bid farewell to 2022 in the best way we know how: with music. This time, Kardano has prepared a powerful mix of his Top 10 best songs of the year. Press play and get ready to welcome 2023!

Follow Kardano Online: Instagram // Beatport // SoundCloud

1.) James Poole - Express Ya Self (Original Mix)

It’s just an overall Funky record and a timeless sample which is used in the track.



2.) Pablo Aristimuno - 1985 (Original Mix)

Nice take on Chin Check from N.W.A. which brings back my teenage years.

3.) Scotty Boy - Remember The Funk (Original Mix)

Another take on a classic record, which is a timeless sample used many times by other folks.



4.) Kardano, Korr - Cold Fire (Original Mix)

I had a lot of fun making this record with Korr which was recorded at my studio, also, he has an awesome voice.

5.) Mike Scot - On The Floor (Original Mix)

Just listen, then you should know why it’s on my list.



6.) Kardano, Dtaborah - DJ Play Those Records (Extended Mix)

This is my favourite track from my album.



7.) Kardano - When The Music Play (Original Mix)

I had a lot of fun making this record!

8.) Low Steppa - Your Dreams (Extended Mix)

Great record overall. The recording and mixing sounds great.

9.) High Soundsystem - Poison Ivy (Original Mix)

Again another take on a classic record that brings back my teenage years.

10.) Kardano, Tyra Jutai - Video Girl (Extended Mix)

Another track off my album; also there is a pretty cool music video of this track.