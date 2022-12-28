Kardano Curates A Mix Of His Top 10 Releases That Dropped In 2022
We bid farewell to 2022 in the best way we know how: with music. This time, Kardano has prepared a powerful mix of his Top 10 best songs of the year. Press play and get ready to welcome 2023!
Follow Kardano Online: Instagram // Beatport // SoundCloud
1.) James Poole - Express Ya Self (Original Mix)
It’s just an overall Funky record and a timeless sample which is used in the track.
2.) Pablo Aristimuno - 1985 (Original Mix)
Nice take on Chin Check from N.W.A. which brings back my teenage years.
3.) Scotty Boy - Remember The Funk (Original Mix)
Another take on a classic record, which is a timeless sample used many times by other folks.
4.) Kardano, Korr - Cold Fire (Original Mix)
I had a lot of fun making this record with Korr which was recorded at my studio, also, he has an awesome voice.
5.) Mike Scot - On The Floor (Original Mix)
Just listen, then you should know why it’s on my list.
6.) Kardano, Dtaborah - DJ Play Those Records (Extended Mix)
This is my favourite track from my album.
7.) Kardano - When The Music Play (Original Mix)
I had a lot of fun making this record!
8.) Low Steppa - Your Dreams (Extended Mix)
Great record overall. The recording and mixing sounds great.
9.) High Soundsystem - Poison Ivy (Original Mix)
Again another take on a classic record that brings back my teenage years.
10.) Kardano, Tyra Jutai - Video Girl (Extended Mix)
Another track off my album; also there is a pretty cool music video of this track.