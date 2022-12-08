Making House Beats with Many Few in Logic Pro X

Are you looking to make a banger to get everyone on the dance floor? Well, this week’s video is just the thing for you. Stockholm-based production duo ManyFew break down a house track's core elements by delving into their recent release ‘Fire in Da House.’

Inspired by 90’s Piano House, they utilize Logic Pro X’s inbuilt sampler plugin to generate driving grand piano chords quintessential to the genre. They add character to these repeating chords with plugins like Arturia’s Juno Chorus for some widening, Logic’s Stereo Delay, and Nicky Romero’s Kickstart plugin for that classic side-chained effect.

Point Blank Music, offers a specific Logic Pro X course perfect for levelling up your skillset as a producer.

The pair keep your head nodding as they demonstrate their thought process behind putting together drums using a range of groovy shaker loops and Xfer’s Serum plugin to generate a kick sample from scratch. Serum gives them complete control to tweak the kick drum’s attack and decay length to compliment the thumping bass line played on a Sylenth1 patch.

Striving for an exciting earworm, the producers chop up different vocal hooks guaranteed to get you singing. They walk us through the various processing on these vocals, including a Logic Channel EQ, the nifty Soundtoys plugin Little Plate, and their highly praised delay, ‘Echo Boy.’

Have you caught the bug for creating music yourself?

