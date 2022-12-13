Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee Review: A Set Of Comfortable Budget Headphones

We got our hands on the Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee headset and really came to love a handful of its amazing features. But how do they stack up against the other budget headphones on the market years after their initial release?

Sennheiser has built its brand off of making incredibly well producer audio gear, with its headphones being its leading product line for the better part of a few decades. And in its constant state of innovation, the company often goes beyond its own internal product launches to partner with other forward-thinking brands to create truly unique products that attempt to blend the strongest suites of both parties.

The Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee set of headphones is one such collaboration, made alongside the gaming and keyboard company Drop.com, which brought these awesome headphones to market a few years ago.

We were sent a pair of the Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee to review and quickly found out that they check a ton of boxes for many gamers, producers, or audio lovers out there. But with competition being fiercer than ever in entry-level headphones in 2022 and beyond, a deeper dive is needed to see if these are the best headphones for you in this day and age. So let's dive in...

What I Loved Most About The Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee

After using these headphones for a variety of different uses for the past month or so, I found that the HD 58X Jubilees did some things incredibly well. Here are the main features that stood out to me about these headphones.

Their Price

This is the easiest and most impressive feature of the batch. Retailing for just under $200, these things offer incredible value for the price that you pay. Adding on the fact that Sennheiser and Drop are often running sales means that you can get these headphones often for as little as $165 or less! Which is incredible considering their wide range of use and clarity of sound.

Sure, they are more entry-level headphones and can't compete with brands like Audeze or anything but for what you get you can't complain. In fact, I'm stoked!

Their Comfort Level

I've always been a fan of how Sennheiser headphones feel while I'm wearing them and these are no exception. Their plastic build (which I am not completely stoked on but we'll get to that in a second) coupled with its plush padding around the ears makes for a pair of headphones that simply feels awesome on your head.

This also plays into its lightweight design, which almost feel like you're not wearing anything at all when you put these on (on your head at least). After using these headphones for some longer production sessions and gaming sessions which I pushed myself to sustain for upwards of six or seven hours, there was little ear or head fatigue that one can often get from wearing headphones for this long.

They're Multi-Functional

I am a music producer first and a gamer second, but these headphones can handle both vocations with ease, and this is where their budget-friendly nature really shines.

I've had a chance to test and use incredibly high-end production headphones and with any product of such high level, I tend to compartmentalize them for their originally dedicated function. "These are $1k mixing headphones, and unless I'm working with audio they will remain hung up safe and sound on my studio wall," I tell myself as I switch to my standard Yamahas (and now Senheisers) for my gaming purposes.

But I feel comfortable managing both with these headphones and they allow me to seamlessly jump between the two on a whim and get great and enjoyable results no matter the space.

What I Wasn't Impressed By

But as with any budget or entry-level item in the music production space, things will be far from perfect, and here are a couple of notes that I had regarding areas I could see improvement in with these headphones.

The Flat Response

I will preface this by saying that I know many producers, engineers, and even gamers who will love the fact that the frequency response on these is quite flat. But to me, it makes the sound and experiences overall a little bit dull compared to other headphone and monitoring models that have the option to color the signal a bit more.

Their Design

The feature listed above that caught my attention as a positive also comes with its own negatives as well. The plastic build quality doesn't feel completely durable enough to handle a beating and the lack of headset hinges also felt like a missed opportunity.

I guess at the end of the day, these are budget-friendly headphones and the design enforces this sentiment. That being said, if you're looking for an open-backed set of cans that offer more value to you than what you pay for them, these are easy recommendations.

Specs On The Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X

Massdrop x Sennheiser

Materials: Glossy black headband, gray metal grilles

Glossy black headband, gray metal grilles Fit: Over-ear (circumaural)

Over-ear (circumaural) Type: Open Back, dynamic

Open Back, dynamic Impedance: 150 ohms

150 ohms Frequency response: 12–38,500 Hz (-10 dB)

12–38,500 Hz (-10 dB) THD + N: < 0.1% at 1 kHz, 100 dB

< 0.1% at 1 kHz, 100 dB Sound pressure level: 104 dB at 1V, 1 kHz

104 dB at 1V, 1 kHz Connector: ⅛ in (3.5 mm) gold-plated stereo jack plug

⅛ in (3.5 mm) gold-plated stereo jack plug Cable: 6 ft (1.8 m) OFC, detachable

6 ft (1.8 m) OFC, detachable Weight without cable: Approx. 9.2 oz (260 g)

Approx. 9.2 oz (260 g) Origin: Made in Romania

Popular Video Reviews Of The Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Headphones