Starting out as a simple drop idea between up-and-coming producers Yami and MAZAA, ‘Twister’ became one of their biggest projects to date.

Inspired by melodic dubstep, trap elements, and wave music the duo wanted to capture different dramatic dynamics from these varying genres while using layering techniques pulled from melodic bass styles to really build up the song and highlight the breakdowns.

They then brought on singer-songwriter Kate Foster for toplining who added a powerful and longing vocal to the heavy-hitting track. The song expresses a dark melancholic undertone all while being somewhat hopeful. The lyrics talk about pain, heartbreak, and uncertainty, while the instrumental takes the listener for a ride, flowing between gentle verses and dirty dubstep drops.

Yami reflects that "This experience taught me so much about myself and my love for music. Through months of collaboration between the three of us, I think we were able to create something very special".

“One particularly exciting moment for me about this song was when we first got the initial draft of the vocals from Kate. I think we were both blown away with the talent and potential, and knew with her help we could really create a quality track together. Overall, I think we meshed our strengths well and had a great collaborative experience”. - MAZZA adds

Who Are Yami, MAZAA, and Kate Forester?

Yami is a music producer based out of Seattle, Washington. Inspired by a wide range of electronic artists from Subtronics to Seven Lions, he aims to make music that can inspire others and make audiences feel the same things he does when listening to his favorite music. He is currently supported by LGCY, an Asian American music collective supporting the creative arts.

MAZAA, or Joshua Maza is a Chinese-Filipino music producer and DJ from Seattle, Washington. He mainly produces and DJs melodic bass genres ranging from melodic dubstep to trap and wave music. He's also in a local music collective called "LGCY" and through them has had the opportunity to open for notable artists like Trivecta, Crystal Skies, and ARMNHMR. Throughout 2023 he hopes to continue to release better music and begin to collaborate with more vocalists and record labels.

A singer-songwriter from San Francisco, California with a penchant for writing catchy melodies and a love for belting vocals and soaring melodies. She’s been the frontman for several different rock bands, written and produced her own singles, and written and collaborated with many different artists and genre styles including rap, hip-hop, and of course, EDM and electronic.

