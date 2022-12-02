Mission Workshop's Holiday Drop Is The Ideal Stocking Stuffer and Holiday Present For Commuters, Hikers, and more

Mission Workshop’s holiday drop features two new versatile bags that are perfect as every day or carry-on travel bags. In addition to these bags, the holiday drop includes an X-Pac organizational pouch that can be stored within these bags and used as a minimalist wallet.

The holidays are here, and Mission Workshop has delivered the ultimate collection for the sophisticated commuter or EDC enthusiast. So whether you are looking for a few stocking stuffers for an outdoors-loving friend or a family member or simply looking for something to treat yourself, I'm sure there is something perfect on this list.

So don't wait until the last minute to start your holiday shopping; get a headstart with one of these numerous quality bags and accessories.

Everything In Mission Workshop's Holiday Drop

The Helmsman VX is a lightweight roll-top duffle bag with multiple carry options, including hide-away grab handles, a removable quick-adjust shoulder strap and an optional backpack harness. In addition to being an ideal carry-on travel bag, the Helmsman can become your ultimate all-weather cycling bag as it easily attaches to porteur-style front bike racks.

The Helix is a minimalist tote bag designed for daily use and travel. With the top zip closure allowing for a secure seal, and its lightweight, small footprint that can be folded into a backpack or suitcase, the Helix tote bag is the ultimate versatile travel companion.

Complementing the new bags, Mission Workshop is also launching new VX pouches, perfect for additional organization. VX pouches come in three different sizes.

Helmsman VX Duffle Bag

The Helmsman VX is a weatherproof, expandable roll-top duffle ready to hit the road. The lightweight duffle is constructed with Dimension Polyant's iconic X-Pac® fabric.

It features four quick-access cargo pockets and two zippered pockets on the outside of the bag with a cavernous main compartment and zippered laptop sleeve on the inside.

Details:

Weatherproof

Expandable

YKK Zippers

All metal snaps

Custom Hardware Shoulder Strap

Optional Backpack Straps

4 external quick access pockets

2 external zippered pockets

1 internal zippered laptop pocket

Holds up to a 15 in. laptop

Attaches to porteur bike racks

External Dimensions : 18" x 12.5" x 9.25"

Internal Volume : 1,900 cu.in. (31 Liters)

Weight (empty): 2.0 lbs

Colors: Gray, Yellow, Orange, Olive, Coyote, Black

Made in the USA

MSRP: $325

Helix Tote Bag

The Helix is a versatile, minimalist tote designed for daily needs and travel. In addition to being a great day-to-day bucket bag, market tote, and grocery hauler, the top zip closure allows it to double as a weekender duffle.

It makes an ideal travel bag either as a carry-on or folded down into a lightweight, small footprint that can drop into a backpack or suitcase for use at the ultimate destination. Helix tote bags are available in 10L and 15L sizes.

Details:

Dimension Polyant X-Pac fabric

YKK top zip closure

Exterior front access YKK zip pocket

Exterior back access open pocket

Removable shoulder strap

10L: Height: 15.25” | Width: 15.75” | Depth: 6.5” | Weight: 0.95lbs

15L: Height: 15.25” | Width: 21.5” | Depth: 7” | Weight: 0.95lbs

Colors: Olive, Coyote, Orange, Gray, Black, White

Made in USA

Helix 10L Tote: MSRP: $135

Helix 15L Tote: MSRP: $165

Mission Workshop VX Utility Pouch

The VX utility pouches are a great way to add organization to your daily carry needs. Available in three sizes the smallest making an ideal minimalist wallet and the two larger versions working perfectly for chargers, cords, and keys, or documents like a passport.

Details: