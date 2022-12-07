Perry Farrell & Etty Lau Farrell Pres. Heaven After Dark with Maceo Plex on Friday (Los Angeles)

Hot on the heels of his Spirits On Fire tour which recently concluded at the Hollywood Bowl, Perry Farrell is jumping back into dance music head first this coming Friday at Catch One with Heaven After Dark. A brand-new, party series from the Lollapalooza founder focusing on the underground end of that spectrum, yet. With a more immersive experience to go along with it. The details of that aspect have yet to be revealed but the special guests are in full view.

Maceo Plex is at the top of the bill with his first performance in Los Angeles since 2021. A very overdue return from the Ellum Audio boss. Ki Records co-founder, Christian Loffler joins the bill for an extremely rare West Coast visit. KCRW alumni and local legend, Jason Bentley is booked for the night as well. You may know him best for voice on the airwaves but his D.J. sets in the early days of the L.A. underground are the stuff of legends. Local favorites, Steven Lira and Laroc are expected to rock the house as well. Over the past decade or so, the two individually, have been helping set the tone of the L.A. underground.

Produced & curated by Heaven After Dark & Koncept, the first edition of Heaven After Dark takes place on Friday in Los Angeles at the legendary, Catch One venue.

