ROLAND RP107 Review: A Digital Piano Defining The Future Of The Entire Instrument

We got our hands on the RP107 to discover how this digital piano measures up for beginner pianists and professional music producers alike. See if Roland's piano deserves its hefty price point in this review.

The piano is one of the most timeless instruments known to humanity. It's by no means the oldest, but it has the most well-recognized and beloved tone throughout history. And while parents to this day still desire their kids to learn the piano and adult producers are constantly trying to brush up on their skills, the instrument itself has always struggled to keep up with the times.

We live in smaller spaces, there's more noise around us, musicians operate on smaller budgets, and more are just a few of the reasons why getting a conventional grand piano is a pipe dream for the majority of artists and their families.

But the Roland RP107 checks all of these boxes in one elegant and authentically-modeled digital piano, and we were lucky enough to be sent one of the RP107s by Roland to see how it handled itself in my home and studio.

So let's dive into the full review and discover whether or not this piano is worth its sizable investment.

Learn More About This Piano While Supporting Our Small Team Of Writers Through Our Partnership With Sweetwater Here 👈

What Is The Roland RP107?

The RP107 is a premium-quality digital piano styled in a classic upright design and features state-of-the-art engineering under the hood. Boasting a SuperNATURAL sound engineer and speaker system, the RP107 spits out incredibly rich and warm tones that feel authentic and spot on to an acoustic grand piano.

Here's what else the RP107 brings to the table:

Fifteen sounds onboard covering a range of different piano timbres including classical acoustic sounds to modern electric pianos.

Two headphone outputs and a "Twin Piano' mode make duets and instructional lessons easier than ever.

256-note polyphony that manages every detail in your performance and style.

Triple-pedal assembly for the utmost control over your playing, just like a real grand piano

USB ports for easily connecting the RP107 to your computer and DAW

Seamless integration with the Roland app, allows you to access lessons and modules to improve your playing quickly and efficiently.

And lots more...

My Favorite Things About The Roland RP107

Once the RP107 was set up in the studio and I had a chance to get used to it, I quickly found that there is more to this piano than meets the eye. And while there are a thousand different features both significant and minor that I could write thousands of words about, here are my four favorite features that really stood out to me while playing this digital piano.

Its Feeling

This is an easy feature to lead this section with, as this piano simply feels authentic to a real grand piano. Oftentimes digital pianos cut corners in one way, shape, or form here. But the RP107 went to extreme lengths to recreate a piano that is true to form and is likely to impress even the most fastidious, life-long piano players.

The touch of the keys feels weighty and properly resistant, allowing for extreme levels of expression when playing. This is coupled with a key design that has a tactile and ivory-like material that makes up the keys that simply feel way above this piano's pay grade.

All in all, the RP107 allows you to access all of the benefits of a piano that should cost five times as much as the RP107 does and is a great device to have both in your studio and in the living room for your family to take their first steps towards being an accomplished pianist. And the sound of the piano matches its feeling, offering a rich and warm tone in a room-filling stereo sound.

It's Modern

This idea piggybacks off of the previous point, but I wanted to give it its own section here because I cannot stress this enough; the RP107 is Roland's answer to the modern age which is why they've packed it with a ton of features make it a solid contender for being one of the best pianos on the market today.

Firstly, as mentioned above, it has all of the best benefits of having a real grand piano in your house but at a fraction of the price, size, and noise. The nature of the piano being digital means that you and your family can practice and listen quietly with headphones on, which is a key feature I can only assume my parents longingly wished for when my six-year-old self was hammering away at 'Hot Crossed Buns' so many years ago.

Next is the piano's Bluetooth, which opens up a world of functionality to adapt to you and your family's modern lifestyle. Having access to Bluetooth directly on the piano allows for instant streaming of the music to your smartphone while also allowing you to access Roland's powerful learning applications directly on your phone or tablet. You can even use Bluetooth technology to record your performances for playback later to help identify your errors or impress the grandparents!

It's More Than A Beginner's Piano

Most digital pianos these days bill themselves as being perfect for beginners, which is often how they can justify poor-quality keys and a thin, cheap sound. And while our friends over at Sweetwater describe the piano using the quote below, I found that the RP107 was way more than just a device to learn the ropes:

"The benefits of digital pianos... engage the whole family and foster the sense of excitement in musical exploration" - Sweetwater

But the ability to input/output MIDI made this piano my go-to MIDI keyboard for my professional production studio. Having a full range of expressive keys and the ability to detach myself from the DAW and sink fully into the experience of playing a keyboard has made a direct impact on my own workflow and creative output in the single short month that I've been using this piano.

It's also Incredibly Beginner Friendly

The RP107 comes packed with a ton of features that also make it perfect for the whole family, meaning both myself and my son can find an extreme amount of value in this one device.

One Week Master As mentioned above, the ability to quietly practice your piano skills will be a wonder for my family's mental health when the time comes for my son to start learning his first instrument. But not only that, Roland's One Week Master program is a phenomenal tool to help you learn your way around a piano and start learning fun songs fast.

What I Wasn't Crazy About

And while this piano is certainly incredibly impressive, it wouldn't be an honest review if I also didn't share with you some of my thoughts that gave me pause while using this device in my home studio over the last month. Here are the two things that really caught my attention.

Its Price

I won't sugarcoat it, this piano is expensive. With a price point of around $1,200, your wallet is going to take a hit with this thing. For what you get though, and. the higher costs you are avoiding if you wanted to be a conventional grand piano, this piano is a steal. Heck, the fact that you will never have to pay a professional to come out and tune this piano alone warrants at least some extra consideration!

It's Heavy

This thing was NOT easy to move. Weighing in at over 80 pounds, getting the piano upstairs and situated in the studio was no small task. I guess this is the price you got to pay when you're dealing with the quality of the piano, but I wanted to let it be known here that this piano is far from portable, and expect some labored installation when it arrives on your doorstep.

The benefit of many other digital pianos these days is the fact that you sacrifice quality and feeling for it being portable and more travel-friendly. This is not the case with the RP107, but once it's in place you will never want it to leave your house.

Is The Roland RP107 Right For You?

Usually, by this point in the article, I come to the conclusion that it's hard to definitively recommend anything at this price point to everyone as I know that everyone and their family has different wants and needs out of a piano like this.

And while this is certainly the case with this piano as well, I can comfortably say that I was blown away by the quality and sound of this piano; I even listed it as the best piano of 2022 in a recent end-of-year roundup.

If you plan on having your kids learn piano, you pick up the hobby yourself, or simply need a modern and authentic keyboard in your creative space; this is the ultimate piano for you and I couldn't recommend it highly enough.

Specs On The The Roland RP107