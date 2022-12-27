Salvione Shares His Ten Favorite Tracks That Were Released In 2022

We invited Salvione to curate his favorite tracks that were released in 2022, and he went the extra mile by putting together an entire mix including tracks from Tone Troy, George Privatti, and more.

We bid farewell to 2022 in the best way we know how: with music. This time, Salvione has prepared a powerful mix of his Top 10 best songs of the year. Press play and get ready to welcome 2023!

Follow Salvione Online:

Tone Troy - As Told By Gene

A groover of a tune with a great spoken word House music vocal. The groove has that shoulder-shakin’ vibe that I love and the synth line is the hypnotic icing on the cake.

DeeBee UK - Freakin’ U

This is a great track that turns the party up a notch. It has been great to have it in my arsenal. I love the sample and the use of it plus, it hits hard and has a solid groove.

Hassio (Col), Kevinn - Your Illusion

Hassio is one of my favorite producers of the year and RIM is one of my favorite labels so this combination is a no brainer. I love the soul in the vocal on this and rolling groove.

George Privatti, Guille Placencia - The Sonic Busters

I’ve loved this track since I first heard it. It's just a fun track to play. From the vocal to the obviously classic synth line, how could you not enjoy this one.

Knober - Love Shaker

This has a great groove that gets you moving and the RnB style vocal really completes it. The arrangement flows nicely. Knober has really delivered a bunch of tunes I've been rinsing this year and this is another 303Lovers track that is great for the dancefloor.

Truth x Lies - Take Me Away

The hard hitting bassline and gnarly synth work with the tone of the vocalist makes this a dance floor missile. Night Service Only does not miss and I could’ve chosen a bunch of different tunes from them but this one really stands out for me.

Martin Ikin & Joshwa - Take Me

I have been absolutely loving this track. It is a great use of the sample and has so much tension in the break and it drops back in so hard. I played this in Costa Rica a few weeks ago and it went off! You can check my POV video of the crowd on IG, it's wild.

Nolek - Los Musicos

The stripped back breaks with the Spanish guitar and vocals is a vibe. The arrangement flows beautifully and the groove is infectious. I’ve definitely had more than a few people nip the ID of this one when I've played it.

The Deepshakerz - Sombreros

Hard hitting, grooving low-end with a monster percussive groove. The horns are used perfectly. The track has an instant vibe and really creates a moment in your set.

Danny Tenaglia - The Brooklyn Gypsy

I am not biased on this one at all… This track is the definition of a classic piano house track. From the keys, to the vocal chops, and the homage paid to the original through the affected vocal, all the way to the DJ tool ending, it is timeless. Danny is a true creative genius.