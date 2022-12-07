SBTRKT SHARES NEW SONG "FORWARD" (FEAT. LEILAH) AHEAD OF 2023 LP RELEASE

After fans demanded the official release of the song after hearing a snippet of the track in a previously released music video, SBTRKT drops his first single in what has seemed an overdue hiatus.

After a hiatus that feels like it lasted an eternity, Aaron Jerome, known professionally as Sbtrkt, has just dropped a fresh new track while also teasing a release of a third full-length album that will drop sometime next year.

SBTRKT shares the new song "FORWARD," which was first previewed in the video for Drake and 21 Savage's "Jimmy Cooks" music video. Upon the video's release, many of its top comments called for the release of the then-unidentified snippet, and with that many fans calling for its official release, it's high time the track officially saw the light of day.

The track features vocals from LEILAH, with whom SBTRKT has been working in the studio with over the past few years and contributed vocals to SBTRKT's 2022 song "GHOST".

The song was originally written for and will be featured on SBTRKT's third full-length album, due in 2023.

“I've always viewed this song as more of an album track than what I might consider a single, so it’s great to see that it has resonated so widely." - SBTRKT

Stay tuned for more news from SBTRKT soon but until then stream the track on all popular platforms here.