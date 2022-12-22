Social Theory of Music: The Role of Music in Sociology

In this article, we will discuss how music affects society on a grand scale, by discussing its effects and influences on society and music's effect on our songs and thoughts.

Why is music important?

Songs play an important role in shaping societies and cultures across the world. Since it’s usually passed down from one generation to the next, it has the potential of altering one’s perception, and mood and even motivating them to make changes in their lives. While we all have a close relationship with music, its effects on our culture might not affect us immediately. So, what role does music play in sociology? The effects of songs on society are broad and ingrained in human history. In this article, we are going to discuss how music affects our lives, society, and culture.

Effects of music on the society

Music has always played an important role in all human civilizations. It has the power to affect society emotionally, culturally, and morally. When individuals from one culture exchange music with another, they get to experience a different way of life. Social bonding and music always go hand in hand. This can be seen in times of conflict when other forms of communication have proven to be ineffective. In the cultural world, music plays an important role in promoting interconnections. You can easily find an intersectionality essay example for students to further understand sociology and sociological theory.

It can dismantle boundaries, lead to reconciliation, accelerate the healing process and encourage learning. All over the world, music is normally used to bring social change and different communities together. In our daily life, we use it to unwind after a long day, express ourselves, connect with our emotions and improve our health and well-being. Today, it’s a tool that is used by most individuals for self-expression and healing.

Music's influence on society

How does music affect society? Music can help people connect and influence how they feel unlike other popular forms of communication. Most people feel disconnected from the world because no one truly understands what they are going through. This forces them to find connections with other individuals who are also trying to express themselves. This process helps them find a sense of meaning in their lives.

Music affects our lives in different ways. It has the power to affect our mental states and elevate our moods. It can give you the energy and motivation to make important changes in your life. When you are feeling stressed and anxious, it can soothe and encourage you to face your problems. Medical experts have found that high-tempo music can be used to improve people’s physical health since it has better results when it’s played during workouts. We can easily connect with other people through music because we can recite lyrics and dance to different tunes.

Songs can inspire people, guide how they act, and help in forming identities. It can help people unite, and enhance creativity and imagination. People who listen to and connect to music are never alone in this world. When we connect with others, we tend to have an easy time finding ourselves.

Effect of songs on thought and action

The effect of songs is extensive. It affects our subconscious thoughts, memories, thoughts, and emotions. Thanks to artists and producers who put their minds and heart into the creation process, we can easily connect with others and experience their emotions and challenges. Being exposed to rhythm and harmony greatly influences how we feel. Research studies have found that music therapy can improve our memory and attention. It can help individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

How do songs affect our behavior and actions? According to studies, they have a huge effect on human beings. They affect our mental states, financial health, productivity, and general outlook on life. The effect of music on our minds has been better understood thanks to advancements in neuroscience. Brain scans have shown that when we listen to our favorite songs, almost all regions of the brain become active. Listening to music can change how your brain functions.

Some of the sociological effects of listening to songs include improving peoples’ mental health since the brain releases oxytocin – a love hormone. This hormone makes it easier for us to make new friends and build our social circle. Other studies have shown that a couple of weeks of music therapy showed an increase in adrenaline and melatonin.

Conclusion

Melodies shape societies and cultures in different parts of the world. It can easily capture the hearts and minds of everyone. It has the power to change an individual’s perceptions, and mood and inspire change. While we all have a personal relationship with our songs, their effects on modern culture are not usually apparent immediately. However, they can be easily noticed over time. Music plays an important in building our society and promoting peace.

