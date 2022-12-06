Solid State Logic Introduce SSL 12: A New Class of Audio Interface

Big studio features, legendary SSL sound and unparalleled software integration, in a portable, desktop footprint. SSL 12 presents professional features and workflow never seen before at this price point

Solid State Logic announces that it is expanding its line of Audio Creation Products (ACP) with SSL 12. The new SSL 12, priced at £333 ex.VAT / €399 + tax / $499, is a 12-in 8-out USB bus-powered audio interface that combines truly professional features, performance, and flexibility in a portable desktop format.

Building on the success of ​ SSL 2 and SSL 2+ interface models, SSL 12 expands in almost every way; more microphone preamplifiers, enhanced headphone performance, advanced routing and monitor controls, ADAT input as well as next-gen converters delivering superior audio performance.

Quality, Value, and Performance

​SSL 12 is a high-quality, value-based, centerpiece for a home or project-based studio control room. Included are 4 SSL-designed microphone preamplifiers (with Mic/Line and HPF), 2 Hi-Z instrument inputs for guitars, bass, or vintage instruments, and 2 professional grade headphone outputs along with next-generation 32-bit /192 kHz AD/DA converters — guaranteeing pristine audio at all times.

Advanced routing and monitoring options combined with ADAT input supporting 8 additional channels of digital audio offer a total of 12 tracks of simultaneous recording and 8 channels of playback brought together in a rugged, portable design.

Custom SSL Control Room

​Contained within its SSL 360° software mixer, SSL 12 features a customizable SSL control room. Here users receive instant feedback from detailed I/O metering, assign functions to SSL 12’s three front panel switches, including key monitor controls; Alternative Monitor Switching, Mono Sum, Invert Phase Left, Dim, Cut, as well as access to an on-board talkback microphone.

Creating up to 4 independent near zero-latency foldback mixes is quick and intuitive thanks to its SSL console-style routing and recalling sessions a breeze via Save/Load function.

In addition to this, users can choose between modes (Standard, High Impedance, High Sensitivity) to best suit different headphone types or create additional line outputs via re-purposing the headphone outs. ​

Producer Toolkit

​Producers and content creators are catered for with a tool kit to keep the creativity flowing. Users can configure where SSL 12’s Loopback feed is taken from: Record the output of a media player (e.g. via Playback 1-2) or create a custom sub-mix of your podcast via one of the Aux Busses (e.g. Line 3-4). Both headphone mixes and line outputs 3-4 are also accessible for absolute production flexibility.

In addition to this, electronic music producers and vintage instrument enthusiasts will appreciate the comprehensive control offered by the DC-coupled outputs for creating Control Voltage signals, and MIDI I/O.

SSL Production Pack

​Included with SSL 12 is the renowned SSL Production Pack, a value-packed suite of software instruments, sounds, plug-ins and DAW (worth over $1000), that includes the Vocalstrip and Drumstrip 2 plug-ins as well as 3-month access to SSL's Complete subscription and other 3-month licenses from the likes of Antares and Output.

Features

USB bus-powered (with on/off switch), Mac/Windows compatible; power is provided by USB 3.0, audio via USB 2.0

4 SSL-designed microphone preamps with unrivaled -130.5dBu EIN performance and an enormous 62 dB gain range for a USB-powered device.

Per-Channel Legacy 4K circuits, providing analog color enhancement for any input source (inspired by SSL 4000-series console).

2 Hi-Z instrument inputs for guitars, bass or vintage instruments.

2 Professional-grade headphone outputs.

4 x dedicated balanced outputs and precision Monitor Level, with stunning dynamic range

​- Use Outputs 3-4 to connect an alternative monitor set to or as additional line-level outputs.

​- DC-coupled for controlling CV input instruments & FX

ADAT IN supports 8 additional channels of digital audio.

Built-In talkback mic and 3 user-assignable front panel switch to assign monitoring functions/talkback mic operation.

MIDI I/O.

SSL Production Pack Software Bundle included providing a 3-month subscription to SSL Complete, Vocalstrip 2 and Drumstrip, plus an exclusive collection of, virtual instruments, plug-ins and DAW.

SSL has been designing cutting-edge mixing consoles and processing tools for the world's finest recording studios for over five decades, and the addition of SSL 12 into its family of interfaces puts the power of SSL in the hands of a myriad of modern musicians, producers and content creators.

SSL 12 is priced at £333 ex.VAT / €399 + tax / $499.

