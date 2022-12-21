SoundToys Launches Christmas Sale: Save Up To 75% And Get A Free Plug-In This Holiday Season

Save up to 75% on SoundToys' powerful plug-ins this holiday season. The sale runs from right freaking now until the 5th of January 2023, so do not sleep on this.

Industry titan and plug-in heavyweight SoundToys just announced its holiday sale deal with massive savings of up to 75% off of their most popular plug-ins. SoundToys has built its reputation on high-end analog emulation tools that allow you to get that priceless analog sound completely in the box, and this sale is your opportunity to get their entire bundle (or individual plug-ins) for pennies on the dollar.

Soundtoys' sale is going on right now until Wednesday, January 5th, 2023.

Here is a little glimpse of what you can get in SoundToys' sale this year:

SoundToys Effect Rack for $149 (50% off)

Decapitator for $69 (70% off)

EchoBoy for $69 (70% off)

Little Plate for $49 (50% off)

FilterFreak for $39 (75% off)

Radiator for $39 (70% off)

...and more discounts on all of their popular tools

This is not a sale that you want to be sleeping on, so head over to SoundToys' website here and see what types of savings you can snag to upgrade your sound this holiday season.