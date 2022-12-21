Skip to main content

SoundToys Launches Christmas Sale: Save Up To 75% And Get A Free Plug-In This Holiday Season

Save up to 75% on SoundToys' powerful plug-ins this holiday season. The sale runs from right freaking now until the 5th of January 2023, so do not sleep on this.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
soundtoys holiday sale 2022

Industry titan and plug-in heavyweight SoundToys just announced its holiday sale deal with massive savings of up to 75% off of their most popular plug-ins. SoundToys has built its reputation on high-end analog emulation tools that allow you to get that priceless analog sound completely in the box, and this sale is your opportunity to get their entire bundle (or individual plug-ins) for pennies on the dollar. 

Soundtoys' sale is going on right now until Wednesday, January 5th, 2023. 

Here is a little glimpse of what you can get in SoundToys' sale this year:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

  • SoundToys Effect Rack for $149 (50% off)
  • Decapitator for $69 (70% off)
  • EchoBoy for $69 (70% off)
  • Little Plate for $49 (50% off)
  • FilterFreak for $39 (75% off)
  • Radiator for $39 (70% off)
  • ...and more discounts on all of their popular tools 

This is not a sale that you want to be sleeping on, so head over to SoundToys' website here and see what types of savings you can snag to upgrade your sound this holiday season. 

Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 2.48.11 PM

Related Content

53c2a688-1552-4e69-b3e4-1f18c335ee03
DJ and Production Gear

Soundtoys Is Back With Another Insane Holiday Sale On Plug-ins - Save Up To 50%

By Magnetic
Screen Shot 2018-12-04 at 8.33.37 PM
DJ and Production Gear

Soundtoys Holiday Sale - Get Big Discounts On Amazing Plugins and Bundles

By Magnetic
7be010e5-81f1-413c-a23c-1ce48aec00e9
DJ and Production Gear

Soundtoys Launches Black Friday Sale With Soundtoys 5 Bundle at the Best Price Ever And Up to 75% Off Plug-ins

By Magnetic