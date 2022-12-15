Swedish producer Future Chess Club is set to release Electronica-infused melodic-house EP “Help! I'm lost…” via Headroom Records

Following the release of his previous singles “Get You High” and “Be With you”, Swedish-born and now Berlin-based producer Future Chess Club is set to release his highly anticipated EP “Help! I’m Lost…” via Headroom Records.

The EP explores tasteful electronic sounds that combine with easy-going house beats and vocal samples. His music is a result of developing the production techniques learned in his home studio. From being considered “a weirdo” in his early school years to being highly engaged and driven in beat-making, each release demonstrates a sense of honesty and vulnerability - exploring a highly personal journey.

Future Chess Club has been on a steep trajectory for success following the release of his past three singles. For him, his music studio is his safe space where he and his friends can let go, reminding the Swedish producer of the place he used to play chess with his friends.

Following the release of Get You High, Be With You, and Like You, Future Chess Club has gained heavy-hearted support from the likes of Coeval, Magnetic Mag, This song is sick, Acid Stag, and Earmilk. Gathering support from Jenny Greene on RTÉ 2FM, Future Chess Club also found his music on highly respected Spotify playlists such as Spotify’s Fresh Finds, Electronic Rising, New Music Friday Dance, Portal, and Tour de Floor.

The four-track EP explores a journey of different electronic music that is sonically infused with house sounds which all hold their unique presence to create very personal artwork. Speaking on the aim behind his new ep, Future Chess Club writes:

“I like the idea that electronic music has meaning, if I can add a message to my music even if I’m just a producer, and if this message can touch people, it’s a win”.

His most recent release, “Like You” is a single which demonstrates the expression of a generation - its mistakes, behaviors, and the search for a better future. The track comes across as warming and subtle, with calming vocals and elegant lead synths but then follows with a heavy felt drum beat you’d expect to find in a heavy Bonobo track. Though the EP kicks off with the very jolly and groove-ready track “Happy” which follows elements of UK garage and house music to ease you into an easy listening experience.

With Future chess Club’s debut EP just around the corner, he explains his vision for the future:

“I always felt different, in my own bubble, Future Chess Club for me was a way to share my feelings and emotions without showing who I really am. When I was younger I was part of a Chess Club and this was a really safe place for me, where I met people like me who became my friends. With this project, I want to create a place where people can discuss, share their feelings and collaborate... I wanted my debut EP, "Help! I'm lost..." to cover the whole spectrum of emotions. We go from an uplifting, pulsating, and bouncy "happy" to a gloomy, dark, and emotional "Get you high."

“Help! I’m Lost…” is available via NOW Headroom Record.