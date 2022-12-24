The 15 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of November 2022

It's November and it's a time of year when we give thanks for the blessings in our lives. This month's artists have given us plenty to celebrate, from The Knocks giving us a killer Dragonette remix, Sunrise HWY making their triumphant return as a group, and Metronomy handing over their Small World tracks to be reworked by other artists like Jessica Winter.

The Reflex, Da Lukas, Col Lawton, Tilman, and Art of Tones are a few more fantastic artists lighting up the night with their fresh takes on soon-to-be disco classics.

Let's dive into November and listen to what makes these fifteen tracks the songs that you are going to want to dance to for a very long time and why you will want to know more about each artist making such terrific contemporary disco/nu-disco/funk music! Let's go!

That's a wrap on the November chart! We've explored a full range of disco/funk/and nu-disco tracks that are sure to make the holidays merry and bright! The artists that continue to create these amazing tracks continue to push the boundaries of these genres, and the results keep tickling our ears and making our feet move!

Don't miss out on the upcoming best of 2022 chart! With all of the amazing music we've been given this year, this chart is sure to be on the top of every disco music lover's wish list!