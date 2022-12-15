The 22 Best House Tracks of 2022
If we've learned anything in 2022, it's that house music hasn't been this popular in at least 20 years or so. LF System's "Afraid To Feel" sat on top of the UK pop chart for eight weeks straight. Plus, both Drake and Beyonce each recorded albums focused on four on the floor. Club-wise, tech-house and bass-house seemed to command most of the attention but as we all know, those newer to the scene tend to eventually peel back the layers and discover the heart and soul of this beloved genre and the 22 tracks mentioned here are a great representation of how good house music really was in 2022.
1. "DRONE ME UP, FLASHY (&ME REMIX)" - DJ KOZE FEAT. SOPHIA KENNEDY [PAMPA RECORDS]
Nearly half a decade after he dropped the weird and wonderful, Knock Knock L.P., DJ Koze commissioned two sets of remixes for release in 2022. Each containing brilliant interpretations, including the wildly inventive version of "Drone Me Up, Flashy" by &ME. Not only did the Keinemusik master make it friendly for the floor, he gave it two different movements that each represent his proficiency at setting the mood and drawing the listener in. Truly, a work of art that isn't just the best house tune of 2022 but practically the best in all of electronic music this past year.
2. "FOOTPRINTS" - KAZ JAMES [ANOTHER RECORD LABEL]
Afro and organic house has truly picked up a ton of steam this decade but very few have taken one particular tune to great heights. Kaz James with "Footprints" this past year is one of them. Pete Tong was a big champion of this fantastic floor-filler and shortly after, the entire globe followed. From South Africa, to Ibiza, to Coachella, this blissful tune really picked up some miles. And, rightfully so! The ecstatic qualities of "Footprints" seemingly represents the beauty of what it feels like to dance with one other following roughly two years of isolations and lockdowns.
3. "HEARTBEAT" - JONAS RATHSMAN [ELEMENTS]
Ever since Jonas Rathsman started putting dance music out about a decade ago, he seems to execute that wow factor at least once a year and "Heartbeat" was that moment this past year. From the Swedish maestro's mouth himself: “I was continuously hitting the creative wall in the studio, and I couldn’t shake it off! It wasn’t until I went away for my first club show since restrictions lifted back in November that I felt the fog lift! And then I understood myself better - the more I reconnected with people, the more I reconnected with creativity and I didn’t realize how much I was missing that over last year. Once I returned, I just felt like my energy and creativity was refreshed and Heartbeat was the first thing I had written in a longtime that felt like me”.
4. "IMPOSSIBLE (&ME REMIX)" - RÖYKSOPP, ALISON GOLDFRAPP [DOG TRIUMPH PROFOUND MYSTERIES]
I could go on about about how amazing it is that Röyksopp gave us three, wonderful albums this past year but for house music's sake, the truly, generous gift was &ME's brilliant interpretation of their collaboration with Alison Goldfrapp, "Impossible." Her breathy, sensual vocals matched up with the moody rhythms supplied by &ME is truly, remarkable.
5. "NEVER THE SAME" - LOODS [STEEL CITY DANCE DISCS]
Criminally short at barely three and a half minutes long is "Never The Same" by Aussie producer, Loods. Possibly, the best disco/house fusion this side of 2020 and definitely, .
6. "EVERGREEN" - CRACKAZAT [FREERANGE RECORDS]
"Evergreen" by by Crackazat is a stellar example of jazz-infused house with a pop flair. Think Mr. Scruff's "Get a Move On" for the 21st century. Certainly one of the highlights of 2022 and one you might not be able to get out of your head thanks to the catchy, tender vocals, courtesy of Crackazat himself.
7. "CONFUSION (LAOLU REMIX)" - KEINEMUSIK FEAT. ALI LOVE [KEINEMUSIK]
The Keinemusik 2021 album, Send Return deservedly received a remix package earlier this year that included this outstanding rework by Laolu Senbanjo which is simply divine. The Nigerian-born, Brooklyn-based, multi-faceted artist first crept up on our radar with his earth-shattering remix of "Too Much Information" back in 2015 but since then he's gone on to work with Beyonce and the rest is history.
8. "MY PARADISE" - JAMIE JONES [DEFECTED]
This past April saw Jamie Jones return to Defected for just his second-ever appearance on the label and the result is this anthemic, house magic that deserves a place among the greats like Michael Gray's "The Weekend" and Sandy Rivera's "Finally."
9. "HEATHER PARK" - EWAN MCVICAR [TECHNICOLOUR]
Instead of the usual 4/4 kick-drum intro, Ewan McVicar's "Heather Park" begins with the main melody that hooks you in and never lets go. Not only that, the b-side was smashing as well. Let's hope we get more of this from him in 2022.
10. "SWERVE" - ANTHONY NAPLES [RUNNING BACK]
NYC's Anthony Naples dropped "Swerve" this past June and it stuck around closely for the rest of the year. The hoover fills are absolutely infectious while the speedy 130 bpm tempo helped it land the box of many newer DJs who are challenging the norms by pushing the tempos.
11. "TO THE GROOVE" - DARIUS SYROSSIAN [PETS RECORDINGS]
Kicking the door open on 2022 back in January was Darius Syrossian with "To The Groove." Another absolute floor weapon that we're calling the banger of the year. Add this to his collection of bangers along with "Danzer" from 2018 and of course, "Who's The Douche" from back in 2013. What will he surprise us with in 2023?!
12. "THIS IS THE SOUND" - RIVA STARR X TODD TERRY [HOT CREATIONS]
Todd Terry's landmark '88 production of "A Day In The Life" was, and is, nothing short of spectacular. A blueprint if you will. While Riva Starr's update of the classic is a banger all on its' own. A clear and undisputed highlight of dance music overall in 2022.
13. "LOOKING AT YOUR PAGER (CHRIS LAKE REMIX)" - KH [MINISTRY OF SOUND RECORDINGS]
Four Tet's monumental return to his KH alias earlier this year was marked with the unleashing of this wobbler uniquely titled as "Looking At Your Pager." Six months later, after getting a proper festival run, the tune came back with this rocking, new interpretation by none other than Chris Lake. Massive!
14. "I FEEL FOR YOU (STAR B REMIX)" - BOB SINCLAR [SNATCH! RECORDS]
Bob Sinclar's disco masterpiece from 2000 earned a new set of wings thanks to this absolutely infectious remix courtesy of Mark Broom and Riva Starr under their joint identity, Star B.
15. "ONE LOVE" - KYDUS [CIRCUS RECORDINGS]
Circus Recordings favorite, Kydus gave the label yet another massive anthem this past year but it will always be known as THE secret weapon which label owner Yousef played at the now, truly legendary "The First Dance" in 2021.
16. "STRETCH OUT LIKE THE WORLD (TIMMY REGISFORD INSTRUMENTAL MIX)" - FRANK & TONY FEAT. ELIANA GLASS [SCISSOR & THREAD]
For Frank & Tony's first single in about five years, they commissioned NYC house legend, Timmy Regisford for remixing duties and the percussive elements he added to this beautifully moody tune is just, rhythmically flawless.
17. "COULD HEAVEN EVER BE LIKE THIS (WALKER & ROYCE AND CHRIS LORENZO EXTENDED MIX)" - IDRIS MUHAMMAD [ULTRA]
"Loud Places" by Jamie XX originally introduced most of us to this '70s disco-funk classic by Idris Muhammad. It's a gift that really just keeps on giving and giving thanks to today's wonderful artists who keep on reinventing it for today's audience.
18. "HIGHLY CORROSIVE ACID (MARINA TRENCH REMIX)" - FELIPE GORDON [HEIST RECORDINGS]
For the eighth edition of Heist Recordings' VA compilation, The Round Up, they invited some of their favorite residents to remix a handful of their 2021 nuggets. This included Marina Trench, a French rising talent who is quickly establishing her footprint in the industry with the tunes to back it up. It was only her second appearance on the label after her solo E.P. last May but since then, she's launched her label, Sweet State with an E.P. of her own that included a remix by Cinthie. Not to mention, she was selected by Beatport as one of eight artists to watch in 2022!
We couldn't agree more with Beatport, and her revitalization of Felipe Gordon's "Highly Corrosive Acid" is a testament to what she's capable of in the studio. Aside from the acidic character of the original, Marina pours on the melody like nobody's business. Not just with a complementary, chord progression but with the addition of her own charming vocals, chopped-up and scattered dynamically across this superb remix. If this one got by you in 2022, scoop it up now and show it off to all your friends.
19. "DUEL" - TIM GREEN & SÉBASTIEN LÉGER [FOR A MEMORY]
Judging by the title, these two melodic house titans likely challenged each other to the highest degree and the outcome was well worth it.
20. "DANGER" - CODY CURRIE FEAT. ELIZA ROSE [TOY TONICS]
Best known for her crossover hit this past Summer with Interplanetary Criminal, Eliza Rose also had this lovely collaboration with Cody Currie on his debut album via Toy Tonics.
21. "B.O.T.A. (BADDEST OF THEM ALL)" - INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL, ELIZA ROSE [WARNER RECORDS]
High-tempo house music was all the rage this year and Eliza Rose's collaboration with Interplanetary Criminal was indeed the "Baddest of Them All."
22. "EXPOSURE" - LEX LUCA [SNATCH! RECORDS]
Apparently, it took Snatch! Records some time to clear the sample on this Lex Luca production but to their own admittance, it was well worth the wait and we strongly agree with that sentiment. Huge tune for the floor that certainly deserves heavy rotation for at least the next year or so!
Honorable mention to another 22 tunes in '22:
Pontchartrain - Cheap Plants (Boogie Angst)
Nic Fanciulli - Over (Catch & Release)
The Attention Deficit Track [Terrace Mix] (CircoLoco Records)
Dive [Fort Romeau's 'Tranceadelic Mix'] (Crosstown Rebels)
Darius Syrossian & George Meddles - Back In The Dance (DFTD)
Manuel Sahagun - Ritmo Pandemico (Freerange Records)
Crackazat - Sarge (Heist Recordings)
Dam Swindle - All I Want (Heist Recordings)
Dam Swindle - More Love (Heist Recordings)
Daphni - Mania (Jialong)
Cinthie - Organ (K7 Records)
Hurry Up [Ministry Of Sound] (Kerri's Again Mix) (Kaoz Theory)
Keep One (But Do It Again) [Sir Henrys] (Kaoz Theory)
Subbie [Sub Club] (The Jackpot Mix) (Kaoz Theory)
Chris Lorenzo, COBRAH - MAMI (Late Checkout)
Mine O' Mine [Inner City Remix] (Mad Decent)
Moojo, Arodes - Reborn (MoBlack Records)
RIGOONI - Seven Flames (Musique de Lune)
Genius Of Time - Sunswell (Oathcreations)
Nuage - Pink Television (Phonica Recordings)
Lex Luca - 895 (Snatch! Records)
Cyclops [Tim Green Remix] (Shanti Radio)