The 22 Best Techno Tracks of 2022
On the heels of another disappointing, semi-lockdown year, 2022 came out guns blazing. The festivals and the clubs were slammed beyond belief and the ravers embraced the darker corners of electronic music more than ever. Techno, to be specific. Harder techno to be even more specific. Don't let the chart's number one tune fool you. While Bicep's, "Meli (II)" is beautiful and brilliant, it's not completely representative of what clubbers were hungry for in 2022. Sure, a large amount of the dance music audience ate up tech-house like it was the last food on earth but nearly everyone else sought that dark and sinister techno which is sprinkled throughout this chart along with some hints of melodic beauty that should not go without mentioning. Including, obviouslydan's "Pearls" which is a clear highlight of 2022.
Without further ado, we present you with the best techno of 2022.
1. "MELI (II)" - BICEP [NINJA TUNE]
The deluxe edition of Isles last years introduced us to the first part of "Meli," the ambient edition if you will. And halfway through this year, we were treated with the astonishingly good counterpart to the original. Something so beautiful and ethereal that belongs in a museum of sound, if there ever was one.
Bicep explained the creation and the evolution of "Meli" as follows: “Meli (I)” was a beatless track on ‘Isles Deluxe’,” they explain. “Truth be told we just couldn't get a drum version right in the studio throughout the pandemic, there were many failed demo versions whilst we were working on ‘Isles’, it just never felt like it worked. We always knew there was room for this version though, hence naming the original “Meli (I)”. “Meli (II)” was formed slowly on the road. Each week we changed the drums a bit, the structure and generally allowed the crowd to inform the process. It was great to grow the track in this way, it felt like a very organic way of working.”
The melodic variety of Meli (II) may not follow the typical structure of today's hard-hitting techno, but in the traditional sense, it's 100 percent techno. In fact, the best of 2022.
2. "NICE & COOL TRIGGA" - ALAN FITZPATRICK & REBŪKE [TRICK]
Following their 2020 collaboration, Alan Fitzpatrick & Rebūke reunited once again in this past year for "Nice & Cool Trigga." Without a doubt, the biggest banger of 2022. A track so massive that it is nearly impossible to follow up in a set.
3. "DYSTOPIA" - REBŪKE [DRUMCODE]
In addition to his collaboration with Alan Fitzpatrick placed in the second spot for 2022, Rebūke's only Drumcode release this year sits right behind it. The track itself, "Dystopia" is probably his best solo-work yet and it features an alarm-like melody which ebbs and flows with enough squelching and distortion to keep your aural senses satisfied beyond belief.
4. "PEARLS" - OBVIOUSLYDAN [FLYBOY RECORDS]
"Pearls" by Scottish producer, obviouslydan was a Radio 1 staple on Fridays evenings this past Summer and reasonably so. It's an undeniably effervescent tune and probably the happiest one you'll find in this chart. Remember, techno can be happy too.
5. "CONSCIOUSNESS" - CHRIS AVANTGARDE, ANYMA [AFTERLIFE RECORDS]
After appearing on an Afterlife E.P. as a remixer in 2021, Chris Avantgarde returned to the label with this collaboration for the ages with Anyma, more notably known as Matteo from Tale Of Us.
6. "MARIONETTE (STEPHAN BODZIN REMIX)" - MATHEW JONSON [SAPIENS RECORDINGS]
Mathew Jonson's 2004 masterpiece, "Marionette" received three worthy updates this year including this jaw-dropping revision by none other than Stephan Bodzin!
7. "IN MY MIND" - AMELIE LENS [LENSKE]
Amelie Lens dropped this sledgehammer just a couple of weeks before the beginning of her hotly-anticipated residency at DC-10 this past Summer and it was certainly a highlight of the 2022 techno calendar.
8. "CHOIR OF SPIRITS" - PUSH X JOYHAUSER [FILTH ON ACID]
Belgian production duo, Joyhauser joined their fellow compatriot, Push for this hard trance production that truly stood out among a crowded field of giants. Yet another world-class production for the Filth On Acid stable.
9. "STORM 2022" - REBŪKE VS STORM [MINISTRY OF SOUND RECORDINGS]
Jam & Spoon originally penned "Storm" as Storm back in '98 and with techno staring down '90s trance as inspiration these days, it only makes sense that one of today's techno stars gave it the proper update it deserved.
10. "THE MEASURE" - ESTELLA BOERSMA [DANCE TRAX]
Estella Boersma's return to Dance Trax this year was explosive to say the least. All four tracks hammer away with exploding breaks that fill in the gaps including the E.P.'s prolific opener, "The Measure."
11. "SHADES OF SUMMER" - BART SKILS & WESKA [DRUMCODE]
Not only was this peak-time, heavyweight collaboration between Bart Skils & Weska at the top of our techno chart in February, it certainly was a highlight of 2022 altogether.
12. "PUSHING ON" - PATRIK BERG [TERMINAL M]
Patrik Berg's "Pushing On" was another #1 this year that also deserves a spotlight as one of the best of 2022. The Oliver $ / Jimi Jules vocal sample is quite the hook and and the syncopated groove is just undeniably infectious!
13. "RESTORE MY SOUL (HI-LO REMIX)" - ADAM BEYER & DJ RUSH [DRUMCODE]
With his HI-LO alias, Oliver Heldens led the charge on an all-star remix package that also included both ANNA & Lily Palmer. Undoubtedly, one of the highlights of techno this past year thanks to not only the meaningful, spoken word message but but because of a gritty bass-line that was like nothing else in 2022.
14. "TREASURE" - KLAUDIA GAWLAS & GARY BECK [BEK AUDIO]
Gary Beck and Klaudia Gawlas presented us with a three-tracker back in August that featured this fist-pounding excellence they titled, "Treasure."
15. "GALACTIC CHORDS" - VITO NATOLI [HOOJ CHOONS]
Hailing from the Southern Italian town of Carovigno, Vito Natoli made his debut on the legendary Hooj Choons imprint this past year with this astounding production he calls "Galactic Chords."
18. "CYCLOPS" - ANDRES CAMPO [DRUMCODE]
Second to feature from the A-Sides comp as one of the year's best is a Drumcode debut from Spanish techno luminary, Andres Campo!
17. "BEFORE SUNSET" - SHDW & OBSCURE SHAPE [MUTUAL RYTM]
On the third issue of there, Mutual Rytm imprint, SHDW & Obscure Shape offered up six selections all worthy of some considerable attention. The first three are a bit more straight forward and the last three are carried along with a lot more melody. "Before Sunset" is the closing tune of said E.P. and it's featured right here as one of techno's best of the year.
19. "NOT THERE (CHRIS LIEBING REMIX)" - ANFISA LETYAGO [N:S:DA]
For the third release on her imprint, N:S:DA, Anfisa Letyago invited some of the best in the game to remix the tunes that kicked off her label in 2021. Most notably, Chris Liebing who put his own spin on "Not There" and sent it into the next dimension. Here's what he had to say about it: "Remixing 'Not There' was a huge pleasure, and the production process was very organic. I tried to take it in a little less melodic direction by just hinting [at] it in the break."
20. "CONNECT (MICHAEL KLEIN REMIX)" - EGBERT & METODI HRISTOV [GEM RECORDS]
Both Egbert and Metody Hristov are no strangers to devastating bangers but neither is Michael Klein who took their collaboration. "Connect" and sent it into the stratosphere.
21. "MULHOLLAND DRIVE" - KUVOKA [SECOND STATE]
After two compilation appearances on Second State, Turkish producer, Kuvoka returned to the label this year with a full-on, five-track E.P. that included this sinister one that goes down as one of 2022's best.
22. "HUMAN ERROR (STEF MENDESIDIS REMIX)" - Ø [PHASE] [MODWERKS]
Rounding out the best of 2022 is the Stef Mendesidis remix of Ø [Phase]'s 2021 tune, "Human Error." Though already brilliant on its own, Stef's remix this year gave it a new pair of wings with an accelerated BPM of 142!
Stream the entire techno chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: