The Accomplice Series from Roark: A Travel-Friendly Line of Commuter Backpacks

Roark announces a new line of sleek and stylish, waterproof bags that are modular to fit your traveling and commuter needs.

Roark is proud to present its newest lineup of bags: the Accomplice Series. This collection is adaptable to your journey, with new features, modular design, and the ability to lock your bags together.

Learn More and Purchase Here

A collection of bags designed to be durable and adaptable for any journey. Roark has consciously designed this collection to bring the functions of an adventure bag to your daily carry so that you’re always prepared for what lies ahead. Mix and match the bags with the modular attachments to customize your bag to fit your needs on the road ahead.

Constructed from a lightweight, and water-resistant ripstop material alongside an exterior panel that is also waterproof, anything you store in these sleek and stylish bags will be fully protected from the elements. I know, as a dude from the Pacific Northwest, that these packs will be essential to my toolkit.

See the full collection here and check the pictures below to better find out how you can mix and match the mods for every day, or the long haul.

