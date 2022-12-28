Magnetic's Favorite Headphones Of 2022: Our Top Choices For Gaming, Production, and Casual Listening

After reviewing and sampling almost all of the top brands of headphones that dropped in 2022, these are our five favorite ones for music production, gaming, and commuting.

2022 was a wild year for music production gear (and tech in general). With the world opening back up and supply chains starting to correct themselves, there was a constant stream of amazing products to help level up your music and gaming setups.

No piece of gear can have a more direct impact on those experiences than your headphones; it's how you hear what's happening after all. And 2022 saw no short supply of new, innovative, and sometimes redundant offerings to the market.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We at Magentic have the privilege to review and sample a ton of the best gear hitting the production and gaming communities and recommend the best one for you and your wallet. So as 2022 winds down to a close, here are our top five favorite headphones that dropped this year. Let's dive in...

Bowers and Wilkins Px8

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Bowers and Wilkins Px8 is an amazing set of headphones that are multipurpose, which is why we've included them in this short list of our favorite headphones of 2022.

They have a unique sense of clarity to them, bringing in rich vocals that don't feel overdone or affected too heavily. Not only that, the creamy low-end on these headphones make for a truly all-encompassing and warming effect that makes anything from the groove on a house track to the low chamber strings of classic musical feel like they're all around you.

Audeze MM-500

Audeze has always been one of our favorite headphone manufacturers and designers, and the Audeze MM-500 is a continuation of that legacy. Sure, the Audeze MM-500 boasts an impressive and aesthetically-pleasing design model that is more than easy on the eyes, but the sound quality and functionality are really where it's at with these headphones.

Audeze has always been a top-of-the-line offering to the market, and while these headphones aren't cheap (MSPR around $1.7k), they are a far more approachable price. If you have the money to shell out for these premium headphones, we cannot recommend them enough.

Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2

We love the wireless functionality on these headphones, and while having a similar sonic profile to the aforementioned Px8. it's different enough to warrant its own space on this list.

The Px7 S2s have a bit of a smaller sound than its more robust cousin, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. These cans are amazing for music on the go and more travel-friendly listening that is still clear, punchy, and professional. And any faults in the actual sonic quality of these headphones, which I don't feel like there are many, are made up for in the fact that these headphones simply look sleek and stylish.

Sennheiser Momentum 4

The minimal design on these powerful headphones is an instant eye-catcher. But don't let their trimmed-down design fool you, these headphones come packed with a few key quality-of-life features that put all of their predecessors to shame.

These features include hyper-low latency, a serious upgrade to the driver for better sound, and a significantly increased battery life compared to almost any other model on the market. These are easy recommendations for commuters, gamers, and music lovers who need a solid set of headphones to listen to music on the run.

Snag These Headphones Here While Supporting Our Team Of Writers Through Our Partnership With Sweetwater Right Here

Audio Technica ATH-M50x

Audio Technica has long been a household name in the world of music production and audio engineering, and the Audio Technica ATH-M50xs are a fantastic way to get all of the best qualities from this name brand without breaking the bank.

If you're looking to snag your first pair of music production headphones, or simply want a solid backup for when you're collaborating in the studio, these are n easy recommendations. With accurate bass depth and crystal-clear treble, you'd be hard-pressed to see me switch out of these things when referencing.

Learn More About These Headphones While Supporting Our Team Of Writers Through Our Partnership With Sweetwater Here