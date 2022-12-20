The Best Remixes Of 2022: Eelke Kleijn Shares His 10 Favorite Reworks Of The Year

We invited Eelke Kleijn to curate a list of his favorite remixes that were released in 2022, including work by Joris Voorn, a free track by Solee, and more.

With the year almost over, it's now a time of reflection and looking back on what was accomplished and done throughout 2022. This year saw countless amazing original records get released by new and established artists alike, but oftentimes it's the remixes of those tracks that fly under the radar.

So to celebrate a phenomenal remix by Joris Voorn of one of his own tracks, we invited Eelke Kleijn to curate his top ten remixes of 2022. This list includes some massive names like Solee and Matador, along with some new names you might not have heard of that Eelke has been heavily supporting in his sets for months.

So let's debt into the list.

Eelke Kleijn - Transmission (Joris Voorn Remix)

Joris did such a fantastic job on "Transmission". His version is a slightly more up-tempo, harder-hitting version of the original - just what was needed for the dance floor! And it’s even making serious waves on the radio at the moment.

Emanuel Satie, Squire - You Make Me Feel Alive (Emanuel Satie Remix)

This is one of my most-played tracks this year. I love the sparse use of the vocal with snippets and bits here and there. And the groove is fantastic, this works every time.

Depeche Mode - Precious (Solee Remix)

Even though this was never released officially, it’s one of my favourite Depeche Mode remixes ever and also one of my favourite tracks by Solee. Highly recommended!

Martin HERRS - Temple (Murat Uncuoglu Remix)

Another one of my secret weapons this year. I’ve played this at most of my gigs throughout the first half of the year. It’s a serious dance floor monster and I love how Murat combines the energy after the breakdown with the more laidback synths that were introduced earlier.

Lufthaus - To The Light (Matador Extended Remix)

I’m a fan of Robbie and Lufthaus, and I think Matador really hit the nail on the head here. It’s my favourite of all the Lufthaus remixes, combining a solid groove and perfectly matched vocals.

Coloray - Blinded (Colyn Remix)

The original by Coloray is already a great track, but Colyn’s version just works really well on the dance floor! It’s a really nice sing-a-long anthem and that is just what is needed every now and again.

Jamie Stevens & Anthony Pappa - Hold You Back (Luke Brancaccio & Gai Barone Remix)

I like the original of this track, but the version by Luke and Gai has something incredibly powerful. It builds up on the main lead really well throughout the track, and it always works like a charm!

Takes the roof right off!

Röyksopp - This Time, This Place ft. Beki Mari (Henry Saiz Remix)

I’m a big fan of Röyksopp, so you can’t really go wrong there in general, but Henry really outdid himself with this one. It builds wonderfully and just gets bigger and bigger throughout the track.

Also one of my most played tracks this year!

Format - Solid Session (Joris Voorn Remix)

Joris again?

Well, he’s been on top of his game this entire year so it seems only fair. The rework of the classic Format track is just perfect. It’s got the melody and it’s got the groove; not to mention that famous Joris touch.

110% from me!

Hot Chip - Down (Nyra Remix)

I really like what Nyra’s done with the vocals on this one. The tune still has a bit of that Hot Chip quirkiness to it but in a more dancefloor-friendly way.