The Top Five Drum & Bass Remixes Of All Time: Koven Shares Their Favorite D&B Reworks

Drum & Bass is a genre deeply engrained in the underground world of dance music. Sure, it's never the biggest and most popular genre of EDM, but it's constantly doing its things under the surface and earning its place in the hearts and souls of clubgoers.

And the remix culture engrained in any genre with as much history attached to it as D&B means that there is always a healthy amount of flips, reworks, and official remixes to enjoy. But not every remix is worth your time of day or spots on your playlist.

This is why we invited Drum & Bass duo Koven on to curate their short list of the best drum and bass remixes of all time as a way to celebrate their latest release; a VIP iteration of their iconic track 'Lions,' out now on Monstercat.

Above & Beyond - Love Is Not Enough (feat. Zoë Johnston) (Hybrid Minds Remix)

This is the perfect combination of drum and bass, euphoria, and trance, it all comes together so wonderfully. Hybrid Minds have been doing some incredible things for the DNB scene, making it more accessible and reaching larger audiences.

This track is a great example of why it's ok to love more than one genre.

A.M.C - Bass (Teddy Killerz Remix)

This one got to crack the Top 5 for its crowd reaction alone!

Anytime we’ve played this one there’s a ‘rooooooar’. It’s really different from the original (which is also massive) but still has that gritty, dirty, sub-heavy vibe that you need for the rave.

Steve Aoki - New Blood (feat. Sydney Sierota) (Koven Remix)

This is great for us because it was such a pinnacle moment when Steve contacted us directly and asked us to remix it for him. It's such an upbeat, happy track, can’t help but smile when you listen to it.

Adele - Hometown Glory (High Contrast Remix)

High Contrast is the king of remixes and he’s also one of the first producers who really got me (Katie) into drum and bass. This track in particular is incredibly uplifting, the intro stabs grab you right away.

It also reminds me of lots of very fun nights out!

Koven - Worlds Collide (Grafix Remix)

We love Grafix, we love everything he does and we were so happy when he wanted to remix ‘Worlds Collide’. He really did the business on this one, it's very different from the original but with just as much power.