Tony Kay Reflects On 2022, His Goals, and the Biggest Lessons He's Learn In This Exclusive Interview

We sat down with Tony and interviewed him about how he felt 2022 went for his career and for his music. We cover everything from the best show he attended, the biggest lessons he's learn, and much more.

2023 is approaching and what better way to welcome it than to remember the main highlights of the past year? Music, unique milestones, and new projects are some of the things Tony Kay experienced in 2022. We invited him to talk more about what this past year meant, what he learned and what are his plans for the holidays.

Hi, thanks for taking the time to talk to us today. 2022 is almost over, we want to know what is your most important highlight of the year, both musically and personally?

This year I feel like I focused more on DJing as I have perfected my mixing style, I can do everything and anything the way I like to do it. On the other hand, I have been working on a lot of new music and excited to share it with world soon. Personally, I am very happy with the way this year has gone for me. It was a lot of work, but also so much fun.

What was your favorite release of 2022 (of your own)?

I haven’t ruleset any music this year, it was more on improving and refining my sound rather than just releasing something I’m not 100% happy with.

And what was your favorite track of the year from someone else?

The Martinez Brothers, Gordo ft. Rema - Rizzla (Mochakk Remix)

Did you have any special standout shows this year either that you played or attended?

Keinemusik show at Amsterdam Dance Event

What was the biggest lesson you learned in life 2022?

Don’t overthink it and just do whatever you think is cool.

And following on, what was the biggest lesson you learned in music?

Never stop exploring and learning new things - it's all part of the process. That’s the main reason why I decided to focus on making track after track and analyzing my improvement. A wise producer once told me “When starting to make music, one important note is it’s about quantity, not quality”. And he was right, the more you make music the better you will get at it.

If you could send yourself a message to yourself 5 years ago, what would it be and why?

I am so proud of who you have become, just keep working hard, and don't give up on your goals because you’re doing great. Keep it up!

How has your sound developed in 2022?

I’m North African from Morocco and the music there is very rhythmic and quite upbeat. I’m highly influenced by it and my sound is focused more on the drums and the groove of the hi-hats. Now, the moment I started thinking much like a chef with a kitchen full of ingredients, everything changed. I started to sound better and I feel like I’m at a point in my career where my sound is identifiable among the others. The music speaks for itself, so stay tuned for my upcoming releases early next year.

Who would you say was the most innovative artist in 2022?

Gordo fka DJ Carnage deserves special mention because he transitioned from EDM, Hardstyle, Big Room, etc. to the House music scene. At the end of the day, I personally believe that House is the foundation of Dance music, and going back to your question, Gordo’s releases this year are quite innovative.

Which label or labels do you think were at the top of their game in 2022?

This is a tough one but I would say Repopulate Mars, Hot Creations, Toolroom, and Glasgow Underground.

If any, do you have any regrets for the year behind us?

It’s going to sound cliché, but it’s true. I live life with no regrets. I’m very grateful and have a lot to look forward to. Life is beautiful and I’m excited to see what's in store for 2023.

What are your plans for the holidays?

Going to give myself some time off, recharge, and enjoy it. Probably go to the beach and do some jet skiing. Yes, I know it’s winter in most parts of the world but I am lucky enough to be living in Dubai where the weather is beautiful all year long.

Just for fun, if you had to take a classic Christmas song and remix it, what style would it be and what could we expect?

It’s a tough one I think with those type of songs they would mix well with Melodic House. Wham! - ‘Last Christmas’ Tale of Us remix or Artbat.

Where will you be spending New Year’s Eve?

Definitely here in Dubai.

If you had to put 2022 into one sentence, what would it be?

How about one word, significant?

