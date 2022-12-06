Top 10 Best Weed Pipes For Sale in 2023

Here is a comprehensive list of the best pipes and bowls you can buy for smoking weed, cannabis, and tobacco in 2023. So let's dive into the list.

The prices for cannabis pipes continue to get cheaper and more creative. One online head shop is making a reputation for having a ton of marijuana pipes for sale and at inexpensive prices. The World of Bongs is an online store that includes a massive inventory of 420 smoking accessories. They are the stoner's favorite place to shop for the latest bongs, hand pipes, rolling trays, and dab accessories. Browsing their weed pipes can be time-consuming with their huge inventory, so we decided to list their top 10 best options.

We encourage you to read the reviews left by verified buyers, a lot of them share pictures of the hand pipes. The pictures they share can give a better idea of the actual products. Below you can find the best weed pipes that are for sale at $4.99+. We went through a ton of marijuana pipe options to put this list together for you, and based it on the overall reviews left by verified customers.

10. Bowling Pin Pipe

The first on the list of the best weed pipes for sale in 2023 is a cheap option that is shaped like a bowling pin. It only cost $6.99, and no one will ever know it's a pipe for smoking marijuana because of its design. This metal weed pipe is only 3 inches, making it one of the best portable options on the list. Don’t expect to pack too much weed inside the small bowl. It can pack a bit more weed than a regular one-hitter pipe.

Snag The Bowling Pin Pipe Here 👈

9. Glass Skull Pipe

Next on the list of the best weed pipes goes to this cool skull design option, price tagged at $15.99. It comes in a cool purple and teal color. The glass bowl on this pipe has a good amount of space for packing cannabis. We encourage reading the reviews left by customers who purchased this skull pipe, and shared pictures of it.

Snag The Glass Skull Pipe Here 👈

8. Blue Marble Weed Pipe

There are not a lot of weed pipes made from marble, and look as beautiful as this hand pipe. It's a small spoon pipe that has a small bowl for packing weed. Its price tag is at $18.99.

Snag The Blue Marble Weed Pipe Here 👈

7. Cheap Glass Pipe

Sometimes all you need is a cheap marijuana pipe to smoke weed. The next hand pipe for smoking weed only cost under $5 dollars. You're not going to find these type of 420 accessory deals at your local smoke shop, being able to buy a glass pipe for this price is unheard of. This online smoke shop is providing some of the best prices for cannabis smoking accessories sold online too.

Snag The Cheap Glass Pipe Here 👈

6. Donut Keychain Weed Pipe

If you're looking for a cannabis pipe that no one would ever guess that's what it was, this silicone donut pipe is a perfect choice. It’s also a keychain, and a very small marijuana pipe. It's more of a one-hitter pipe, which is perfect for being able to quickly dose THC in small amounts. Furthermore, it’s available for only $7.99, and has acquired a good deal of positive feedback through customers' reviews left. This cute pipe is the perfect inexpensive gift.

Snag The Donut Keychain Weed Pipe Here 👈

5. Mug Pipe for Mom

Surprise your stoner mom with a mug pipe. It's a mug and marijuana pipe combined and comes in two different colors (White, Red). It even has a carb cap at the bottom and is for sale at an affordable price of $24.99.

Snag The Mug Pipe for Mom Here 👈

4. Mug Pipe For Dad

We all know a stoner dad who takes care of his responsibilities, so why not give him the gift of being able to drink his coffee and smoke weed using one device? A lot of stoner dads and family members who purchased it for them have left many positive reviews on this marijuana pipe. It can be purchased for $22.99 on the online head shop, World of bongs.

Snag The Mug Pipe For Dad Here 👈

3. Cool Glass Dragon Marijuana Sherlock Pipe

It's always nice to smoke weed out of a visual appealing hand pipe, and one that feels great to hold. These things exist with the next hand pipe on our list of the best for 2023, which is a Sherlock-type fused with a dragon-inspired design. The green and yellow colors on this glass pipe look amazing, and it can also hold itself up too. Buy this sherlock pipe today for only $25.00.

Snag The Cool Glass Dragon Marijuana Sherlock Pipe Here 👈

2. Cheap Silicone Hand Pipe

Hand pipes made out of silicone are great options for people who often break their glass pipes. These hand pipes average the same price as glass options, and are a lot more durable. This silicone pipe is highly rated for its durability and cannabis smoking efficiency. Buy it for $19.99.

Snag The Cheap Silicone Hand Pipe Here 👈

1. Cool Van Pipe (Sold out)

Finally, the number 1 best-selling and highly rated weed pipe options on our list is shaped like a retro van. It comes in 2 different colors, which include flower pattern options. The first option is psychedelic flowers that are yellow, purple, red, orange, and other hues of these colors. The Van marijuana pipe is made from ceramic, optimal for enjoying the cannabis flavor when smoking. Its currently available from the World of Bongs online store for $28.99, and sold out. Its sure to return in stock after being so popular on the online smoke shop.

Snag The Cool Van Pipe Here 👈

420 Accessories For Sale

It's great to see an online smoke shop that has affordable prices, and really cool 420 accessories for sale, their bong bowls were recently praised online. It's understandable how they acquired a substantial amount of followers in the millions on their Facebook accounts, and hundreds of thousands on their Instagram accounts.

Visit their website for their latest social media links, and follow them to stay updated on the latest cannabis accessory product releases. We are definitely fans of their products and fair price tags. It's amazing to see the massive selection available of cannabis and dab accessories. They ship out from multiple locations in the USA.