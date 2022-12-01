Tutorial: Using Send & Return Bus Effects in Logic Pro X

In this tutorial, Risa T shows how you can use send and return effects in Logic Pro X to bus different channels of audio into a combined channel.

This allows you to effect multiple audio channels without inserting audio effects on each channel. This technique can be used for convenience and creatively to add new layers of affected audio over your track.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During the video, Risa demonstrates both inserting effects individually on a channel and then layering it with send and return effects using a bus. One advantage of using send effects is that it allows you to have two separate effects chains, one on the channel you're sending and one on the bus. She applies an echo to the end and shows how it adds depth without affecting the original sound. Risa then demonstrates how you can automate the level of send that you're applying to the bus and adjust both the wet/dry, the dry being the unaffected signal and wet being the affected signal.

This video is from Point Blank’s Intro to Production foundation year course. Looking to learn more about Logic Pro X? Head here to check out Point Blank’s line of courses.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When you register with Point Blank, you access an array of free sounds, plugins, online course samples, and much more! Simply register below and visit our Free Stuff page to get your hands on a range of exclusive music-making tools and tutorials from the Point Blank team. Fill your boots!