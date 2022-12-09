A Vinyl Lover's Buying Guide: 8 Of The Best Gifts That Will Make Any True Record Fan's Day

From portable turntables to cleaners to record bags, here is our gift guide for people that listen to, collect, and DJ with wax. Finding something for yourself or for a loved one ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Photo by Florian Kurz

It's no secret that vinyl obsession is on the rise and more and more boutique companies are introducing some amazing products to appease the masses. Bells, whistles, gizmos, and gadgets are plenty these days to help vinyl lovers and newcomers to the hobby get the most out of their wax-listening experience.

And with the holidays just around the corner, we decided it was the perfect time to curate and assemble some of the best gifts and items that we know every vinyl lover will dig. So whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, here is our list of the best gifts we've found that are guaranteed to make any vinyl lover's day.

Tucker & Bloom Record Bags

Tucker & Bloom makes bespoke record bags (and other bags) that are made in the USA with quality materials and unmatched craftsmanship. The good news is that these are some of the best record bags for vinyl on the market and are perfect for DJs and collectors alike. The bad news is that you will probably have to wait for one as they are constantly selling out.

We have been using the Muto Record bag to port around our 12-inch wax for a while now, and it's still in great shape despite all the wear and tear. Unfortunately, the camo colorway is no longer available, but the latest edition of this model should be back in stock soon. The Muto features a felt-lined pocket for your laptop on top, room for 60 records or so, and several ways to carry and access your records.

My Favorite Features Of The Tucker & Bloom Record Bags

Carrying Capacity

You can use the handle straps, attach the shoulder strap or flip on the two back straps for hands-free porting.

Its Record Access

The Muto can be accessed from the top like a traditional record bag, but also splits in half, allowing DJs easier access and a place to put records after you spin them.

Specs On The Tucker & Bloom Record Bags

Record Bag Dimensions: 13” height x 13” width x 11" depth

Side Pockets: 6" height x 11" width x 2" depth

Two velcro luggage straps for easy connection to a rolly bag

Shell material, waterproof-backed, 1680 ballistic nylon

An embossed leather patch is sewn on the front panel

Flip-down lid with velcro sides and a locking leather pull tab provide easy access and extra security

Two zipper pulls on a run-on nylon #8 YKK self-healing zipper secure the main chamber.

Interior Lining: purple-velveteen with high-density foam backing

Zippered main chamber allows split organization on the go

Padded laptop compartment in the lid that's 13" across fits up to 12" Laptop

Removable padded straps can be used as a backpack or messenger bag style

Made in the U.S.A.

Covered by our lifetime warranty

More on the Muto Record Bag HERE ($285)

The Rich Medina 45 Bag is the latest edition to our Tucker & Bloom bag collection.

There are not many options for DJs or collectors that want a great 45 bag, so legendary DJ Rich Medina teamed up with T&B to create the greatest DJ bag of all time for jocks that like to use donuts. A top pocket features plenty of room for cables, needles, and headphones while the main compartment can hold up to 160 records. If you find it in stock, buy it immediately.

Spec For The Rich Medina 45 Bag

45 Bag Dimensions: 12.5” height: 1.2;"> 15.5" long x 7.5" wide x 8.5" deep main chamber and a 1.5" deep zippered pocket





Open main chamber lined in velveteen-flocked nylon fabric with shock-absorbing closed-cell foam backing





Velcro flap to securely attach to a rolling bag





Double ring sliders brass casting with nickel plating





Industrial-etched metal Rich Medina X Tucker & Bloom nameplate with optional engraving





Heavy-duty #8 nylon self-healing YKK zipper with lockable pulls





Zippered top pocket for keys, iPod, wallet, etc.





Room for over 160 seven-inch records, DJ needles, headphones, and more...





Solid-cast metal hardware





Parallel spring snaps on a leather handle wrap to keep straps in place while not in use





Detachable and adjustable shoulder strap comes with an ergonomic shearling pad and leather shoulder pad





Covered by a lifetime warranty

Rich Medina 45 Bag ($275) more info HERE

The Revolution Go Turntable

The Victrola Revolution Go in Black

This is the best portable turntable that we have ever used; it's so good that it's the only turntable you really need to own. Most portable record players are one-trick ponies great for playing records on the fly while digging out in the wild, but they just don't cut it for everyday use.

My Favorite Features Of The Revolution Go Turntable By Victrola

Its Versatility

The Revolution Go is the only portable turntable we've seen that can also be used in your home as your primary deck. The onboard sound quality is great, featuring two stereo speakers that get loud enough to fill a small room and produce a full sound. If you have a system at home already, you can simply use the RCA outs and run it through a traditional receiver.

Its Battery Life

Want to listen to some music out on the patio or in another room? Easy, just flip open the handle and take it with you, the onboard battery is good for 12 hours of play and can also pipe in music via its onboard BT speaker. Want to bump it a little harder? Easy enough, the vinyl stream functionality allows you to connect to a bigger external BT speaker when playing vinyl, great for when you are playing music outside at BBQs, etc.

You can read or deeper review on the Victrola Revolution Go HERE.

Line Phono Turntable Stand

Line Phono original turntable stand

The Line Phono turntable stand is a true work of art and one of our favorite stands on the market. It arrives flat-packed and can be fully assembled in about 15 minutes using almost no hardware.

My Favorite Features Of The Line Phono Turntable Stand

Its Storage Capacity

It has two shelves to store up to 200 pieces of vinyl and you have a space for amps, cleaning kits, etc, right underneath the turntable.

We highly recommend getting an isolation platform like a zaZen from Isoacoustics, this will help any wanted vibrations get to the turntable and mess with your sound.

Specs On The Line Phono Turntable Stand

the original Line Phono Turntable Stand, made in the 🇺🇸

constructed of either furniture grade MDF or 13-ply birch

fits most turntables / holds 200 records

Standard Height model ➝ 5" accessories shelf / Extra-Height ➝ 7" to accommodate most amplifiers

cable management / (3) now spinning grooves/utility hook

🆕 adjustable, metal hardware

individually adjustable steel + rubber feet for leveling

easy assembly

More info HERE

Audiolab 6000A Integrated Amp

An amplifier is the keystone of any vinyl setup, and the Audiolab 6000A Integrated Amp is one of the best out there for the price, and one of the most versatile, You get both digital and analog sources, wireless connectivity for portable devices, and a phono stage to cater for vinyl playback.

Want to listen through those brand new Audeze LCD-XC closed-back headphones you just got? The 6000A's got that and provide amplification for headphones as well as external speakers.

Specs On The Audiolab 6000A Integrated Amp

integrated stereo amplifier w/ wireless Bluetooth connectivity

versatile digital + analog inputs for all your sources - (2) digital coaxial, (2) optical, and (5) stereo RCA inputs

dedicated MM phono input for playing vinyl, no external preamp required

high-quality onboard ESS Sabre DAC for playing digital sources

dedicated headphone amplifier

discrete Class AB power amp delivers up to 50W of clean, detailed, audiophile-quality sound per channel

remote control included

Also available in silver

More Info HERE

Audeze LCD-XC Closed Back Planar Headphones

We are huge fans of the Audeze brand, and for home HiFi use, the LCD-XC is a fantastic choice.

They don't require a big headphone amp as they are low enough impedance to be powered off an iPhone, but we highly recommend getting one, even if it's a cheaper one like the Schiit MAGNI+. The LCD-XC, like all of Audeze's headphones, is a planar headphone that gives it highly responsive and accurate sound, which is clutch when you want to get the most out of your vinyl playback.

We also use these in the studio as they are relatively flat and for closed-backs, they still bring a full soundstage and can be great to mix down your tracks with.

For the price, you will be hard-pressed to find anything that sounds as good, and that's what makes us Audeze loyalists. We use these things every day!

Learn More About These Audeze Headphones Here

RECORD DOCTOR VI Record Cleaning Machine

A clean record is a happy record, and it's surprising how many vinyl lovers don't take the time to adequately clean their wax. The Record Doctor VI is a great way to quickly and effectively clean your records so that they always sound their best.

It may seem a little spendy, but the vacuum brush on this thing really gets the dust out that can be missed by traditional hand cleaning. If you can't spring for Record Doctor VI, then you can find decent cleaning kits from brands like Vinyl Buddy for roughly $20, which will do the trick if you are on a budget. If you are listening to albums at a regular clip though, this is the one for you.

Learn More About RECORD DOCTOR VI Record Cleaning Machine Here

Vinyl Me Please Anthologies

If you are shopping for a true vinyl devotee, skip the other shops and head right to Vinyl Me Please or VMP, as it's affectionately known by their customers.

Here you will find quarterly special edition releases, incredible anthologies like Cadet Records, Ghostly Records, Quincy Jones, and other greats, as well as a deep catalog of high-quality pressings. VMP pulls no punches when it comes to special edition releases, they often include a limited edition colored vinyl, remastering from some of the best in the biz, and exclusive tracks.

This is truly the vinyl nerd's paradise, so mind your wallet, you will spend money here and lots of it.

Vinyl Me Please Anthologies, Special Editions, etc.

Victrola Stream Carbon

This is one of those turntables that we have all been waiting for, a true wireless turntable that connects seamlessly with Sonos systems. The Victrola Stream Carbon is not only stunning design-wise but is easy to set up and sounds fantastic with Sonos speakers - it just works. We have found ourselves listening to more vinyl than we ever have before using this turntable, and if you are a Sonos user, you know why.

The ease of use, the ability to control different zones, and the rich, full sound are what keep people loyal to this ecosystem. We wouldn't be surprised if this actually brings vinyl lovers to the Sonos platform, it's that good. Be warned, you will start buying records again, and probably a lot of them. See VMP above!

Premium Features On The Victrola Stream Carbon

Wirelessly stream vinyl records to your entire Sonos system

Premium Ortofon 2M Red cartridge brings crisp, clear sound

2-speed, belt-driven turntable with Victrola silicone slipmat plays all your favorite 33 1/3, and 45 rpm vinyl records

The Victrola Stream app allows easy setup and adjustments

Fully integrates with the Sonos app

Includes RCA output for use with non-Sonos speakers

Learn More About The Victrola Stream Carbon Here