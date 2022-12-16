Wanted: Dead Gameplay Preview

Soleil and 110 Industries have released the latest trailer for their upcoming game Wanted: Dead showcasing its blend of over-the-top melee action and shooting.

The trailer shows off some of the features we were fortunate to talk to the developers about this fall at PAX West 2022 including the many mini-games featured throughout the game. In fact, one minigame, Space Runaway, will be released this month for PC and shortly after for PS5 and Xbox Series as a free stand-alone game until Wanted: Dead's release in February.

When you aren't playing mini-games, you'll be playing as Lt. Hannah Stone, a member of Zombie Unit, an elite Hong Kong police squad. After our hands-on demo at PAX, I came away impressed by the amount of fun both myself and the game were having. The action is brutal and gory, but never in a way that felt too serious or dramatic. Cover is available but the developers told me that staying mobile is a much better strategy, and they were right. Running while hip-firing to close the distance to attackers and get into melee combat felt fun & responsive, and the finishing moves were deliciously gory. Your squad mates have a ton of character and I'm excited to continue to get to know them. I can't wait to get our hands on it next year and see more of this love letter to the action games of the sixth generation.

