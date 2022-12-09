Your Next Dab Rig: A Buyer’s Guide

In this comprehensive buyers' guide for dab rigs, we break down everything you need to purchase your first rig; including pricing, size, materials and more. So let's dive in...

So, you’re thinking about finally investing in a dab rig?

While many of us consider dabbing to be a relatively new smoking trend, concentrates were first researched in the 1940s in the USA and hashish has been smoked for thousands of years.

In fact, throughout Europe and the USA, cannabis-based tinctures have been used since the late 18th century and were available in pharmacies until prohibition. By the 1970s, BHO started to become readily available and since then, science has changed the way we partake in the good herb.

The dabs you pick up in your local dispensary or make at home, are much stronger and more advanced than the 10-30% THC hash oil from the 70s. In fact, most concentrates now have a minimum potency of over 50% and the max exceeds 80%.

If you only dab on occasion, buying an add-on for your regular bong will do. But if you want the true dabbing experience, and to make the most of your concentrates, investing in a dab rig will make all the difference to your smoking experience.

Dab rigs vary in price – and they won’t all break the bank – but they also vary in functionality, purpose, and how well they will work for you. This helpful guide is a great way to help you find the perfect dab rig, whether you’re new to the world of concentrates or an OG looking to switch it up.

Size Matters

As they say, size matters, and when it comes to choosing the size of your rig or mouthpiece it really does. Choosing the wrong rig or mouthpiece can dramatically change the taste of your concentrate and how it hits your throat.

Rig Size

Of course, everyone wants to have the biggest rig in the room but that doesn’t always mean the best smoking experience. Even if you’re accustomed to smoking bigger-than-average dabs – you don’t need a bigger-than-average rig. The bigger the rig, the more volume in the chamber, and unfortunately while more volume allows for more vapor – the potency is dramatically lowered. Instead, choose a smaller rig with less but concentrated vapor, better for your lungs and your high.

Mouthpiece Size

How do you like your hits? If you prefer bigger hits or large dabs, stick to a larger mouthpiece and if you prefer little hits that are friendlier on the throat, think about choosing a smaller mouthpiece. Oftentimes, regular rig users find a smaller mouthpiece leads to a more concentrated flavor and less wastage.

Materials

Originally all rigs were made from glass, but as we know from bongs – it takes just one knock to the floor and your whole piece needs replacing. In recent years an increasing number of silicone bongs and rigs have hit the market – but what is the best choice for you? When it comes to the nail - the most used part of your rig – choosing the best material is essential for a lasting piece.

What’s the Nail Made From?

The nail of your rig is the dish that slides into your dab rig. It is where to place and heat your concentrate to create the vapor. As you can imagine, the nail is the part of your rig that gets the most abuse so choosing the best size, shape, and material for you is important.

Quartz is the most popular material on the market, providing the best flavor, and quickest heating time – it also can be found in a variety of sizes and shapes.

Titanium nails are indestructible making them a good choice for anyone prone to knocking over their rig (we’re all guilty of it). They take around 15 to 25 seconds to heat and retain their heat well – however only choose a titanium nail if you’re willing to spend on the best and most researched brands.

Ceramic nails are another popular choice, providing a great flavor and retaining heat better than any other material – however they take over 30 seconds to heat and because the material doesn’t glow when hot, it can be difficult to know when it’s ready and when it too hot.

Glass or Silicone for the Rig?

If you live in a frat house, you’re clumsy or you have large animals with no space awareness – stick with the silicone rig. If your rig takes pride of place and only gets used by you and other trusted individuals – go for a glass piece.

Glass rigs offer a much smoother experience, have more flexibility when it comes to percolators, and have a much better flavor than silicone rigs – but if you’re going to be replacing it every week, the difference is minimal with more modern pieces.

Getting the Smoothest Hit

No one likes a hit that leaves you gasping for air and unable to re-hit for 30 minutes. Smoother rigs make for better-tasting concentrate experiences – but what should you be looking for when it comes to filters and percolation?

Water Filters

There are few things worse than a dry hit. Concentrates are heated to a high temperature and in order to have a smooth hit, it needs to be filtered – and therefore cooled – through water. Some rigs are made to be used without water – however, we always recommend choosing a piece with a good water filtration system unless you’re somewhere (like camping) where using water isn’t convenient.

Generally, as a rule - the bigger the water filtration chamber, the smoother the hit.

Percolation

Like water, percolation is used to cool the smoke or vapor before it hits your lungs – the cooler the smoke the smoother the hit. Concentrate vapors can be a lot harsher on the lungs than smoke produced from flower, so the better percolation the smoother you’ll find your experience. If you’re thinking about your next rig, opt for between two and four holes in the percolator for the best results.

Whichever rig you choose to take home, always buy from a trusted and reputable supplier.