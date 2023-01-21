Five Of The Most Expensive Synths On The Market In 2023: Breaking The Bank Never Sounded So Good

Did you recently receive an unexpected windfall or need something to spend your life savings on? Here are a few of the most expensive hardware synthesizers you can buy in 2023 for music production or just general flexing.

In music production, synthesizers are essential for creating unique and dynamic sounds. With advancements in technology and the increasing demand for high-quality instruments, the market for synthesizers has grown exponentially in recent years. Some of these instruments are more expensive and sought-after by producers and musicians than others.

From classic analog models to cutting-edge digital instruments, these synthesizers are known for their exceptional sound quality, unique features, and capabilities. Whether you're a professional producer or a hobbyist musician, these instruments will surely take your music to the next level. So, let's dive in and look at the most expensive synths on the market in 2023.

Moog System 55 Limited-Edition Reissue Modular Synthesizer ($10,799)

The Moog System 55 Limited-Edition Reissue Modular Synthesizer is a reissue of the original System 55 modular synthesizer, which Moog first produced in 1973. System 55 is considered a classic piece of music technology and was used by many famous musicians and composers, including Keith Emerson and Wendy Carlos.

The limited-edition reissue is a faithful recreation of the original System 55, using the same design and components as the original. It is a large, complex instrument composed of multiple modular units, including oscillators, filters, and envelope generators, that can be connected in various ways to create a wide range of sounds.

The system comprises 36 handcrafted modules that perfectly recreate the original instrument. It includes seven oscillators, 911 Envelope Generators, a 904A Voltage Controlled Low Pass Filter, and other essential subtractive synthesis components, giving you unparalleled sound-shaping potential. The 960 Sequential Controller also allows you to create unique rhythmic patterns.

Buchla Skylab 10-Module System ($14,999)

The Buchla Skylab 10-module system is a portable and versatile modular synthesizer system that maximizes the full breadth of Buchla's sound capabilities. It features a compact design that can be conveniently folded to an airline-carry-on size and includes a separately housed input device for even more significant potential for interfacing.

The system is finely curated to provide a diverse opportunity for sound design, audio processing, and synthesizer ventures, with the ability to operate as a self-contained unit or integrate with a more extensive Buchla system. The Skylab's modules are the greatest hits of Buchla's diverse sonic-design tools, including the ability to save and manage presets, process MIDI, create complex synth voicing, modulate audio spatialization, and more. Additionally, including the Multi-dimensional Kinesthetic Input and Tactile Input Port provides an unmatched possibility for sound design, programming, and playback.

One of the reasons the Buchla Skylab 10-module System is so expensive is that it is a modular synthesizer. Modular synthesizers are not mass-produced like traditional synthesizers; each module is hand-built and assembled by skilled technicians. This means that each system is unique and building and testing each system is time-consuming and labor-intensive.

The Buchla Skylab 10-module System is a potent and versatile instrument built to the highest quality standards. The high price tag reflects the time, skill, and materials that go into each system, as well as the limited availability of the product.

Moog Model 15 Limited-edition Reissue Modular Synthesizer

The Moog Sequencer Complement B is a robust portable expansion cabinet that adds great to your reissue Moog Modular synthesizer. It includes two 960 Sequential Controllers, one 961 Interface, and two 962 Sequential Switches, providing extended synthesis capabilities and rhythmic accompaniment for heightened creative potential and inspiration.

The Sequencer Complement B is a meticulous re-creation of the original, handbuilt to its original 1974 Moog factory specifications. It is housed in a sturdy black Tolex-clad wood cabinet that also functions as a road case. Each module's components are hand-stuffed and hand-soldered to circuit boards using traditional wiring methods. Additionally, photo-etched aluminum is used for the front panels, giving it the classic vintage Moog look.

One of the reasons the Moog Model 15 Limited-edition Reissue is so expensive is that it is a classic and highly sought-after instrument reissue. The original Moog Model 15 was produced for only a few years in the 1970s and is now highly sought after by collectors and synth enthusiasts. The reissue is a chance for people to own a piece of history and obtain the exact sound used in some of the most iconic music of the 20th century.

The Moog Model 15 Limited-edition Reissue Modular Synthesizer is a highly sought-after instrument built to the highest quality standards. The high price tag reflects the time, skill, and materials that go into each system, the limited availability of the product, and the legacy and iconic status of the original Model 15.

Studio Electronics Omega 8 8-voice Analog Synthesizer ($11,750)

The Studio Electronics Omega 8 8-voice Analog Synthesizer is a high-end analog synthesizer produced by Studio Electronics. It is an 8-voice polyphonic synthesizer, which means it can produce up to 8 different sounds simultaneously. It features three oscillators per voice and a wide range of filtering, modulation, and sequencing options. The Omega 8 also includes a keyboard controller and a variety of real-time performance controls, such as an arpeggiator and a step sequencer.

The Studio Electronics Omega 8 is a powerhouse of analog synthesis. This 4-rackspace, 8-voice stereo multitimbral module features all-discrete circuitry, two powerful oscillators, and classic Oberheim and Moog-style filters. The Omega 8's innovative filter slot system allows you to load two additional optional SE filters from a selection of coveted vintage Roland, Arp, and Yamaha models. The Omega 8 also boasts three envelopes, three LFOs, flexible glide control, unison mode, and an advanced arpeggiator.

This is a serious synthesizer with serious connectivity, including eight external inputs and eight individual outs - one for each voice. Create killer soundscapes quickly in program mode or create splits and up to 8-layer patches in multitimbral mode. Packed with exhaustive MIDI control, dynamic signal processing, and expressive modulation, the Studio Electronics Omega 8 will blow your mind.

One of the reasons the Studio Electronics Omega 8 8-voice Analog Synthesizer is so expensive is due to the high-quality components and materials used in its construction. The Omega 8 is built using only the best quality electronic components, such as high-grade circuit boards and custom-made knobs and buttons. This ensures the synthesizer is built to last and perform at the highest level.

Additionally, the Omega 8 is a complex and intricate instrument that requires a significant amount of time and expertise to use. It offers a wide range of sound design capabilities and is suitable for professional musicians, sound designers, and electronic music producers. This further justifies its high price tag as it offers a high-end, professional-grade instrument.

Studio-110 Synthesizer System ($21, 390)

The Studio-110 Synthesizer System is a modular synthesizer system produced by a company called Studio-110. The system comprises multiple modules that can be connected to create a wide range of sounds and textures. The modules in the system include oscillators, filters, modulation, and sequencing, among others. It also includes a keyboard controller and a large patch bay, allowing users to connect and route the various modules differently.

One of the reasons the Studio-110 Synthesizer System is so expensive is that it is a modular synthesizer. Modular synthesizers are not mass-produced like traditional synthesizers; each module is hand-built and assembled by skilled technicians. This means that each system is unique and building and testing each system is time-consuming and labor-intensive.

Another reason for the high price tag is the high-quality components and materials used in the construction of the system. Studio-110 uses only the best quality electronic components and materials, such as high-grade circuit boards and custom-made knobs and buttons. This ensures the system is built to last and perform at the highest level.

Additionally, the Studio-110 Synthesizer System is a limited edition product, with only a small number of systems being produced each year. This further drives up the price, as demand for the system is high and the supply is limited.

Overall, the Studio-110 Synthesizer System is a potent and versatile instrument built to the highest quality standards. The high price tag reflects the time, skill, and materials that go into each system, as well as the limited availability of the product. Its modularity also offers a wide range of sound design capabilities and is suitable for professional musicians, sound designers, and electronic music producers.