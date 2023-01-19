2022 Wrapped: Point Blank’s Best Masterclasses, Events and Track Breakdowns

While Point Blank is already off to the races with exciting events in 2023, here’s a look at everything they got up to in 2022.

They hosted a whole range of track breakdowns from proficient and innovative artists like English tropical-house producer Jonas Blue, Melbourne’s DJ Boring and Jersey club royalty UNIIQU3, who shared deep insights on their creative process and how they approach making music.

Their Masterclasses featured some of music’s most influential names, like British super-producer Trevor Horn and techno-house DJ Sama Abdulhadi, who sat down to give the students advice on the best practices to follow as creatives and how to make the most of opportunities presented to you early in your career.

If you’re into making music, discovering new talent or generally exploring the world of electronic soundscapes, Point Blank offers degree courses in London, LA and Online, ideal for getting you started in the music industry.

Point Blank’s conference events took them all over the globe with a visit to Ibiza’s IMS Summit, where they ran three days of programming in collaboration with Microsoft and Beatport, including Arthur Baker’s production breakdown of Afrika Bambaataa and The Soulsonic Force’s iconic track, ‘Planet Rock’. Point Blank Head of Curriculum and Education and Ableton Certified Trainer Ski Oakenfull also graced the stage at Amsterdam Dance Event with a live track breakdown of Beyonce’s Break My Soul. In May, the Music Futures event enthused the whole room as Point Blank CEO Rob Cowan led a thought-provoking masterclass with Keith Harris – a British music industry consultant and artist manager who worked with Stevie Wonder for much of his career.

Beyond that, Point Blank has welcomed an array of talent to their very own label, Point Blank Recordings, including singer/songwriter Talia Roux, soul-pop singer Caitlyn Scarlett and South London visionary Amani.

